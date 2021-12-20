In the Ashes between Australia and England are status quo





For what is revered as one of the great sports leagues, the Ashes in this country lack one essential element: competition. Australia had to toil in the Adelaide Oval on Monday before leading 2-0 in the series. They almost always are. After another feat of stoic but doomed resistance, England find themselves in a position where they must win the last three Tests of the series to win back the Ashes. They almost always are. Nathan Lyon celebrates wicket from Englands Stuart Broad, who then overthrew the DRS on day five of the second Ashes Test. Credit:Getty Images Let’s trace this back. In 1986/87 England defeated Australia here, flattering the 2-1 deficit for the home side. In the one-off Sydney Bicentennial Test in 1988, England, driven by Chris Broads 139, led Australia with 211 runs in the first innings before David Boons failed to beat Australia 184 to what felt like an heroic draw at the time. It was a turning point. In England the following year, Australia hardened their hearts, took an unexpected but comprehensive 4-0 win, backed it up in Australia four years later, and so a dynasty was established.

Loading In nine Antipodean Ashes series since then, Australia has won 30 Tests to six. Three of England’s six all through innings came in 2010-11, which was not only an outlier, but a freak in its day. The other three were in matches that were dead rubbers in terms of Ashes. That’s more than a generation of lean pickings. In England, the ledger is more square. In four 1989 Northern Ashes series, the Australian Border/Taylor/Waugh teams prevailed 15-4. In five rubbers since then, England led 12-6. So regular rivalry fluctuates. But in Australia, the grain only runs one way. Boon is now the match referee in this series, an exalted figure. Broads son Stuart is nearing the end of his own long and distinguished career. And the status quo has not changed. Each new series follows a pattern. England arrives full of good intentions and intricate plans and begins to fall apart almost from day one. In the first Test this time it was widely believed they had picked the wrong team. In this second test, they admitted they did. Captain Joe Root admitted their seamen cast the wrong length. His honesty is admirable. But he is the captain; he was out there.

