Sunday Night Football open wire: Saints at Buccaneers





It’s a story of two NFC South teams going in opposite directions on Sunday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter tonight’s matchup as one of the best NFCs. Not only have the Buccaneers won four games in a row, they’ve racked up 30 points in each of those wins. Leonard Fournette fumbled 113 yards last week while passing offense is still thriving with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. Tom Brady is an MVP frontrunner down the line, and the Buccaneers look like a candidate to repeat if Super Bowl champions. However, they would much rather acquire the best seed this time around, having won it all as a Wild Card team in 2020. Things are darker for the New Orleans Saints. While they beat the New York Jets, it marked the end of a five-game slip. The Saints won their previous game against the Buccaneers, but that 36-27 win was many weeks ago and many quarterbacks ago. That game was marked by an injury to Jameis Winston, whose starting place was taken by Trevor Siemian. However, Siemian struggled in the weeks that followed, forcing the Saints to turn to Sean Payton’s favorite gadget player Taysom Hill. While Hill works wonders as a fantasy player, his part as a passer remains questionable. After four interceptions against the Cowboys, he had a clean game against the Jets, albeit with just 175 passing yards. Still, Hill can be dangerous with his legs, and there’s a chance he could go wild tonight. Can the Buccaneers stave off the turmoil, or will the Saints regain some ground in their own playoff chase? Here’s how to watch tonight’s game: Date: Sunday 19 December 2021

Time: 20:20 ET

Venue: Raymond James StadiumTampa, Florida

TV: NBC

announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Online: NBCSports.com

