Chinese tennis star denies social media post accusing ex-official of sexual abuse

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies posting on social media last month accusing a now-retired Communist Party official of sexually assaulting her.

In a video posted to the website of Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday, Peng told the interviewer that she never said or wrote anything that accused anyone of sexually abusing me, a point she says she is very much aware of. clearly emphasized.

Peng said in the interview that her first post on the social media site Weibo was a private matter and told the interviewer that she was able to move freely.

According to the newspaper, the video was shot on Sunday in Shanghai, where Peng, 35, was attending a ski race. The video showed her alongside former National Basketball Association star Yao Ming and other Chinese sports figures.

Peng, a former Olympian who won titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, said on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex before it developed into an on-off consensual relationship. Her message was quickly deleted and she disappeared from public view for several days. She eventually appeared at a tennis event and spoke via video to Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee president, saying she was safe.

Her disappearance raised concerns among some of the world’s top tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Billie Jean King and Novak Djokovic, and

The Womens Tennis Association has suspended all of its sponsored tournaments in mainland China and Hong Kong.

A Chinese state media company then released a statement that it said was an email Peng sent to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon, denying the allegations and insisting that she was not missing or unsafe, but was simply was resting at home, but Simon questioned the emails’ legitimacy and called for an open investigation into Pengs’ initial allegations.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent, non-censorship investigation, into her sexual assault allegation, the WTA said in a statement released after the Pengs video was posted.