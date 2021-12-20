Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sexual assault charges





Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied in her first media interview that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her despite her social media posting in November insisting she lives free, in her first media interview since her death. allegations raised concerns for her safety. The Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao posted a video of Peng saying that she mostly stayed at home in Beijing, but was free to come and go as she pleases. “First of all, I want to emphasize something very important. I have never said or written anything accusing anyone of sexual abuse,” Peng said in the footage apparently filmed on a phone during a sporting event in Shanghai on Sunday. “I would like to emphasize this point very clearly,” she continued. However, the comments did not allay concerns with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which said Monday it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion”. In a social media post last month, Peng alleged that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex during an on-again, off-again relationship. The post was quickly deleted from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry. The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion then disappeared from public appearances for about three weeks. The incident sparked international security concerns, including from the UN, the White House and other tennis stars. In the Zaobao video, Peng did not deny the post, but described it as a “private matter” about which people had “a lot of misunderstanding”. She didn’t work out. In the video, a person can be heard asking if she can move freely and if she has been under surveillance since the allegations were made. The Chinese tennis star responded that she “has always been very free”. The WTA said it was still not convinced of Peng’s well-being. “We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault,” the organization said. The WTA has suspended all events in China indefinitely in response to the allegations. Concern for the welfare and freedom of Peng The latest video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her during a tennis tournament. A screenshot of an email Peng allegedly wrote to the WTA saying that “everything is fine” was also published, but it did little to allay concerns. WTA chief Steve Simon said at the time that he found Peng’s email “hard to believe” and wondered if she was really free to speak openly. In the latest video, dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with “China” on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legit and was written “completely of his own free will.” Hours earlier, unverified images posted online by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist showed Peng talking to Yao and two other Chinese sports figures – Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

