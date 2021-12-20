Wrestling travels to West Virginia for Tri-Match Monday

CHATTANOOGA – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team will face Cleveland State and West Virginia for the final time on Monday, December 20. The Mocs will face Cleveland State at 10:30 AM and the Mountaineers game at 12:00 PM. . Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

SERIES HISTORY

vs. Cleveland State: CSU leads 1-0. Last met on January 20, 2013; CSU won 21-13.

vs. West Virginia: Leads 1-0. Last met on January 9, 2015; WCU won 21-19.

THE LIKELY SETUP OF UTC

125: No. 20 Fabian Gutierrez

133: brayden palmer

141: Franco Valdes / Colton Landers

149: Noah Castillo / Grant Lundy

157: Weston Wichman

165: No. 32 Drew Nicholson / Caleb Waddell

174: Carial Tarter

184: Matthew Waddell / Landon Lewis

197: Thomas Sell

285: Matthias Ervin / Grayson Walthall

*Rankings are Intermat

EXPLORE THE MOCS

After being absent for nearly a month, the Mocs returned to action in Illinois this past weekend in a tri-meeting with SIUE and No. 23 Illinois. The Mocs got off to a strong start against ranked Power-5 foe, leading 12-3 in the first five games. The Illini came through at the bottom of the lineup, posting four decisions and a key decision to take a 19-12 win over the Mocs.

After the Illinois dual, the Mocs won SIU-Edwardsville 30-12 with wins over 125, 133, 149, 157, 165 and 184.

Fabian Gutierrez and Drew Nicholson enter the week as 20th and 32nd respectively in the latest Intermat ranking. Gutierrez is 4-0 this season, while Nicholson returned to the mat last weekend to go 1-1 with a narrow loss to Illinois’ No. 23 Braunagel, 6-2.

Noah Castillo and Franco Valdes are both 3-2 this season. The reigning SoCon Freshman of the Year, Weston Wichman stands 3-2 after two wins last weekend, including his first pin of the season.

GET MORE ABOUT GUTIERREZ

Fabian Gutierrez coming off his first-ranked win of the season last weekend as he went 4-0 on the year. The sixth-year senior defeated No. 26 Justin Cardani of Illinois 6-0.

CLEVELAND IS LIKELY LINE UP

125-no. 31 Logan Heil

133-Jake Manley

141-Hunter Olson

149-Marcus Robinson

157-Daniel Patten

165-Riley Smucker

174-Anthony Rice

184 no. 32 By Andre Nassar

197-no. 28 Ben Smith

HWT-John Kelby/Daniel Bucknavich

SCOUTING CLEVELAND STATE

Cleveland State is 2-2 in doubles this season with two defeats to No. 12 Rutgers and No. 21 Purdue. The team’s two wins were vs. Binghamton and NJCU.

DeAndre Nassar, Marcus Robinson and Riley Smucker all have three wins in doubles this season. Robinson leads the Vikings this season with eight wins overall. Earlier this season at the Cleveland State Open, Smucker captured an individual title at 165 pounds.

HEAD TO HEAD

There are no direct results for this dual.

LAST TIME US CLEVELAND STATE – January 20, 2013

Cleveland State 21, Chattanooga 17

174: Xavier Dye (CSU) – Dec 7-5 – Jake Young (UTC) – CSU 3-0

184: Robert Prigmore (UTC) – December 4-1 – Corbin Boone (CSU) – Tied 3-3

197: no. 18 Niko Brown (UTC) – MD 13-3 – Nick Anthony – UTC 7-3

285: Kevin Malone (UTC) – Dec 6-1 – Amon Willis (CSU) – UTC 10-3

125: Ben Willeford (CSU) – Dec 5-4 – No. 15 Nick Soto (UTC) – UTC 10-6

133: Mike Carlone (CSU) wins by forfeit – CSU 12-10

141: Nick Flannery (CSU) – Dec 5-3 – Dean Pavlou (UTC) – CSU 15-10

149: Alex Hudson (UTC) – MD 10-2 – Mike Mencini (CSU) – CSU 15-14

157: Matt Donohoe (CSU) – Fall 1:10 – Trey Stavrum (UTC) – CSU 21-14

165: Josh Condon (UTC) – Dec 10-6 – Corey Carlo (CSU) – CSU 21-17

WEST VIRGINIA LIKELY LINE UP

125 Colton Drousias -OR- No. 8 Killian Cardinale

133 Michael Dolan -OR- Garett Lautzenheiser

141 Caleb Rea

149 Jeffrey Boyd

157 Alex Hornfeck

165 13 Peyton Hall

174 Scott Joll -OR- Dennis Robin

184 Anthony Carman

197 Jackson Moomau

HWT No. 27 Michael Wolfgram

SCOUTING WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia is 3-3 this year, and two of the three losses come to ranked opponents (No. 17 Oklahoma, 28-10; No. 5 NC State, 34-6). The Mountaineers’ third loss of the season was to Ohio. WVU has beaten Davidson, Glenville State and VMI to win two in a row. In all three of the team’s wins, they’ve only handed in one decision in each double award.

WVU’s Peyton Hall (165) has won 11 games in a row to start the season, while Michael Wolfgram (HWT) is 11-1 with a 6-0 double record. All 10 starters of the team have achieved at least one double win, while seven of them have achieved half of the double win (3).

Last season, the Mountaineers finished ninth in the Big 12 Championships in 31st place in the NCAA Tournament.

HEAD TO HEAD

There are no direct results for this dual.

LAST TIME US WEST VIRGINI – Jan 1. 2015

West Virginia 21, Chattanooga 19

125: Zeke Moisey (WVU) Fall 2:27 No. 10 Sean Boyle (UTC) WVU 6-0

133: No. 16 Nick Soto (UTC) Dec 7-2 – Cory Stainbrook (WVU) WVU 6-3

141: No. 10 Mike Morales (WVU) Dec 9-3 Michael Pongracz (UTC) WVU 9-3

149: Shawn Greevy (UTC) Fall 2:57 – Louis Colonna (WVU) tied 9-9

157: Austin Sams (UTC) MD 13-4 – Roman Perryman (WVU) UTC 13-9

165: Ross Renzi (WVU) Fall 2:00 – Justin Lamp (UTC) WVU 15-13

174: Levi Clemons (UTC) Dec 8-5 – Weston Vonegidy (WVU) UTC 16-15

184: Jakob Scheffel (WVU) Dec. 5-3 – John Shrader (UTC) WVU 18-16

197: Jake A. Smith (WVU) Dec 3-2 – Scottie Boykin (UTC) WVU 21-16

285: Jared Johnson (UTC) Dec 2-0 – Anthony Vizcarrondo (WVU) WVU 21-19

CLOSE THE CALENDAR

The Mocs have outperformed their opponents with 412-279 in double competition during calendar year 2021 en route to an 11-7 record as they went 7-2 in league action.

SOON

After a week off for the holidays, the Mocs are back in action, hosting one of the biggest season wrestling tournaments in the nation – the 2022 Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear. The Scuffle consists of 26 All-Americans, five national champions, 31 top-10 wrestlers, and 74 ranked wrestlers. Top teams at The Scuffle include Oklahoma State, Missouri, NC State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Maryland.