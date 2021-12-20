Column: Frisco Bowl will reveal bigger truths about Aztec football in 2021

Now is the time for San Diego State to really discover what’s inside all those helmets and under the shoulder pads.

The Frisco Bowl is a game of mind and heart, the kind that reveals a little more about players and programs, whether good or awful. When a championship is so absolutely snatched, as it was at the hands of Utah State in the Mountain West title game, what comes next is telling.

Will a team, like the Aztecs did on their last trip to Frisco, fold a 27-0 thrashing through Ohio in 2018? Or does he shake off the cobwebs, find his footing and chase the nearest one who can punch him right in the nose?

Those are the questions. The answers come Tuesday against Texas-San Antonio in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

It definitely felt pretty awful, said William Dunkle, Eastlake High School right guard who was named a second-team AP All-American this season. We’ve worked all year for this and countless 6am, countless workouts with (strength and conditioning) coach (Adam) Hall.

So much work goes into that one moment and when you come up short it’s like something stabbed you in the gut.

There’s no doubt that the hair-raising 46-13 undressing against the Aggies came with an extra helping of deflation.

The Aztecs were on the brink of its first conference title since 2016, a fan-friendly trip to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at the glittering SoFi Stadium, a record 12e win with a shot at 13, a bump in the national rankings and so on. Instead, they were shipped to a suburb of Dallas with the season’s No. 1 goal up in smoke.

That San Diego State parks right at the intersection of Head Avenue and Heart Boulevard.

We want to show everyone that we can still play Aztec football, Dunkle said. That’s what we want to show UTSA. Wouldn’t go overboard for anyone. Were still here.

The scale will be a message about how the Aztecs are responding to a game that turned out spectacular, well beyond the damage caused by 20 players sidelined as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

It is also a potential narrative changer.

Win and the team clings to a slice of program history with a dozen wins in a season, as the sour aftertaste of the Utah state loss sweetens. Stumble and it’s a second bowl loss in Frisco, the first losing streak of the season and a nagging saddle burr because of the special stuff floating just out of reach.

Obviously we haven’t reached our goal of winning the conference championship, said Cam Thomas, a junior defensive end from Carlsbad. But you know, we’re just looking forward to the future. And what follows is winning those 12e game.

We’ve never done that before, so that would reach a new level that the state of San Diego hasn’t reached before.

If football throws coal your way, you might as well stoke the locomotive.

There’s so much for the Aztecs to get excited about this season, starting with consensus All-America punter Matt Araiza. Throw in two wins against Pac-12 teams. Throw another wild W against Utah’s Rose Bowl qualifier, one of the hottest teams in the country.

Going out with a win or a whimper?

We talk a lot with our older guys, our seniors, about the legacy they leave behind because each of them has some kind of legacy, said Aztec coach Brady Hoke. It can be positive. It can be negative.

But as a group, those 12 wins, that’s a great legacy for them to leave.

Many people think it would be a pain to slide a piece of paper between the two.

The Aztecs are favorites by 1 point and are at number 24 in the College Football Playoffs rankings, while the Roadrunners are not. UTSA is ranked number 24 by The Associated Press, while the state of San Diego is not.

Grit and wanting and wanting could write the finish.

Another carrot, if necessary: ​​The Aztecs have only finished in the Top 25 in the latest AP rankings once since 1977.

Theres still a chance for us to be one of the best teams in San Diego State history, Dunkle said.

To do that, the Aztecs must recapture the mental shine of the past weeks.

If I look at (the state of Utah), we didn’t play disciplined football, Hoke said. I think we were functionally bad at our spades. If you look at our punt team and two blocked punters, we have to do better by coaching it.

The other part, we start offensively, we were 1-of-14 on third downs. That’s difficult. It’s hard to get your defense out. Too many punishments. We just need to be more disciplined.

That’s the main part.

The heart? Well, then you know Tuesday.