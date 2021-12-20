The lightplockof a ping-pong ball traveling from racquet to racquet bounce across the warehouse-turned-Olympic-regulated round robin.

Ahad Sarand uses his right hand to grip the handle of his wheelchair, gracefully maneuvering his body to anticipate the return of his opponent, Jane Lie, while his left hand grabs a paddle, causing Lie to work for it.

Lie’s sneakers squeak across the linoleum, while the fluorescent lights reflect off the sweat that collects on Sarand’s temples. He moves his chair back and forth, back and forth, before deftly bouncing a ball out of Lie’s reach.

On the other side of the gym, members of the Columbus Table Tennis Club warm up before their weekly round-robin tournament begins. Columns draped with flags from around the world, from Sri Lanka to Sweden, Iran and many more, divide each individual court.

“It’s a bit like the United Nations,” said Lie, the club’s president.

The club has been around since the late 1950s and now operates as a non-profit, open seven days a week, with approximately 80 members based around Greater Columbus who are originally from 23 different countries.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore, Lie, 59, attended Ohio State University for his undergraduate degree and joined the club 34 years ago. But he has been playing table tennis since he was 9 and has been the club’s president for the past ten years.

“The club,” he said, “belongs to the players.”

On a crisp December night, those players exchange jabs, laughs and volleys in the brightly lit gym of their East Side club. They range in age from 17 to 84 and are made up of immigrants and Columbus natives, novices and Paralympians.

Standing up for an underdog

Dressed in a red, white and blue Team USA table tennis shirt, Sarand, a 56-year-old Iranian immigrant, is no stranger to defying expectations.

Paralyzed from the waist down by polio, Sarand’s parents could afford only part of their son’s treatment. As a result, his left leg, two inches shorter than the right, never healed properly, leaving him with a limp.

Sarand was unable to play football growing up in Tabriz, Iran, and started playing table tennis at a young age. Recognizing his talent, the high school coach joined his city’s para team, which led him to represent Iran at the World Championships and Games for the Disabled in the Netherlands in 1990.

But life in the Middle East was full of uncertainty. When Sarand graduated from high school, his country was in the midst of a 12-year war with Iraq. By the time he and his wife had their first son, they planned to immigrate to the United States.

They moved to Worthington in 1996, and Sarand, his wife and two sons became US citizens in 2006. Sarand kept up with table tennis, but hadn’t known the local club for several years. In 2017, he joined USA Table Tennis and earned a silver medal at the 2019 Paralympic Games in Lima, Peru.

“It was one of my dreams for a long, long time,” he said. “When I joined, I was so proud to represent the US.”

Sarand has aspirations to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games after narrowly missing out on the gold medal in 2019 and COVID pinned down his chances of competing last summer.

Participating in international competitions Sarand finished second in his division at the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para Copa tournament in Costa Rica last week.financially the star explained.

That’s why he cherishes the support he has received from friends at the Columbus Table Tennis Club, who have pooled resources to cover his expenses in Costa Rica and in past matches.

“My friends here have donated, helped me and it gives me hope,” he said. “It’s so important that people keep their fingers crossed for me.”

Columbus’ rich history of table tennis

Anne and Al Fish have been an important part of the Columbus Table Tennis Club’s longevity.

The couple helped draft the organization’s statutes in 1961, served on its board, and over the years secured the club’s many locations: from the basement of a bowling alley in Clintonville’s old Olentangy Village, several spots downtown and eventually to their current space at Interstate 71in. the Milo-Grogan district.

Over the years, they’ve seen the club’s demographics change as the state of Ohio and organizations like Battelle and Chemical Abstract pulled people out of immigrant communities.

“We like the diversity,” said Anne Fish. “From walk-ins to regular customers, you look around and see all kinds of different people. You feel at home there.”

In recent months, the 83-year-old has been collecting members’ stories about their travels to the United States and hopes to catalog them for posterity at the club.

In addition to managing the club’s finances and coordinating tournaments, running the organization is a major responsibility for Jan Lie, the club’s president.

“It’s hard to make money from this sport,” he said, explaining that he would like the city to provide them with more help.

Despite the sport’s logistical and physical challenges, which many players compare to the mental gymnastics of chess, Lie said maintaining the table tennis community is still worth the effort.

“Young, old, female, male, anyone can play,” said Lie. “It keeps you mentally busy, but it’s also a social club, you can talk about anything here.”

‘This club is also like a brotherhood’

Between a round-robin break, Prakash Annamraju, Dinesh Navalurkar and Srihan DeLivera stand on the sidelines, joking.

“This has provided me with a social circle and friendship among everyone who keeps us going,” Navalurkar said.

“This club is also a kind of brotherhood,” he added, explaining that guys cheer people like Ahad Sarand when they participate in International Table Tennis Federation tournaments.

Annamraju, a 38-year-old immigrant from India, said Columbus’ club is particularly welcoming. He travels for work and has visited another table tennis club in Virginia that does not have the same spirit or diversity.

“It’s a social club,” DeLivera agrees.

Of course, as DeLivera gets older, he finds table tennis an addictive way to sharpen both your mind and reflexes. It’s not uncommon for balls to fly at 80 miles per hour, he explains, but the camaraderie is the club’s main tenet.

To the sound of whistles and shouts from across the gym, the trio of players break out for the next round of their tournament. Navalurkar clutches the shoulders of a fellow player on the way back to his table, a high school student named Samhit Kasichainula.

The 17-year-old, another Indian immigrant, laughed. He has been playing competitively for almost ten years, but his school does not have a table tennis club. He has found joy and competition by challenging himself to play against the adults.

The Columbus Table Tennis Club has also become a second family to him.

