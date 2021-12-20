Connect with us

Columbus Table Tennis Club draws on diverse immigrant communities

The lightplockof a ping-pong ball traveling from racquet to racquet bounce across the warehouse-turned-Olympic-regulated round robin.

Ahad Sarand uses his right hand to grip the handle of his wheelchair, gracefully maneuvering his body to anticipate the return of his opponent, Jane Lie, while his left hand grabs a paddle, causing Lie to work for it.

Lie’s sneakers squeak across the linoleum, while the fluorescent lights reflect off the sweat that collects on Sarand’s temples. He moves his chair back and forth, back and forth, before deftly bouncing a ball out of Lie’s reach.

On the other side of the gym, members of the Columbus Table Tennis Club warm up before their weekly round-robin tournament begins. Columns draped with flags from around the world, from Sri Lanka to Sweden, Iran and many more, divide each individual court.

“It’s a bit like the United Nations,” said Lie, the club’s president.

The club has been around since the late 1950s and now operates as a non-profit, open seven days a week, with approximately 80 members based around Greater Columbus who are originally from 23 different countries.

Ahad Sarand grabs another ball from a box while playing at the Columbus Table Tennis Club.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore, Lie, 59, attended Ohio State University for his undergraduate degree and joined the club 34 years ago. But he has been playing table tennis since he was 9 and has been the club’s president for the past ten years.

“The club,” he said, “belongs to the players.”

On a crisp December night, those players exchange jabs, laughs and volleys in the brightly lit gym of their East Side club. They range in age from 17 to 84 and are made up of immigrants and Columbus natives, novices and Paralympians.

