packers vs. Ravens – Game Recap – December 19, 2021
BALTIMORE — Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre for a major franchise record and the Green Bay Packers won the NFC North.
Both performances felt a bit like formalities as the season drew to a close, but this latest win for the Packers brought a lot of drama.
Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, putting Favre on the Green Bays career list, and the Packers became the first team this season to capture a division title when they defeated Baltimore 31-30 on Sunday. Green Bay nearly lost a 14-point lead in the last quarter, but held out when the Ravens missed a 2 point conversion in the last minute.
The Packers have won the NFC North for three consecutive seasons.
I think it’s important in moments like this, as much as you win with class, you have to enjoy this a little bit. These are special,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s important to keep that perspective on how special it is to achieve this three years in a row.
With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley led Baltimore (8-6) almost all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left drew the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
We were just trying to take the win there, said Baltimore coach John Harbaugh. I think our chances of winning were a little bit higher there than in overtime, maybe, if you do the math.
It was Baltimore’s third consecutive loss, which also fell to Pittsburgh two weekends ago after a missed 2-point conversion in the closing seconds. The Ravens finished in first place in the AFC North with Cincinnati. Cleveland could join that group atop the division with a win Monday night against Las Vegas.
This season, plagued by injuries, especially in the secondary Baltimore, has faced a difficult task to stop Rodgers and the Green Bay receivers. The Ravens had enough time-consuming drive of their own to keep the game close, but the Packers had the ball first after a 14-14 draw at halftime and took advantage of it.
Baltimore appeared to stop Green Bay (11-3) on a third-down omission, but minimal contact from Kevon Seymour was enough for a pass interference flag. Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown on the next game.
The Ravens drove into the Green Bay area for another devastating penalty. With Baltimore controlling the ball effectively and preparing to go into the red zone in fourth place, Ben Cleveland made a false start. The Ravens settled for a field goal and Green Bay drove 88 yards and took an 11-point lead on an 11-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
That was Rodgers’ 442nd touchdown pass, draw him right with Favre. He went 23 of 31 for 268 yards. Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdowns without an interception in his last four games and didn’t seem limited in the least by his toe injury.
Under 31-17, the Ravens began their comeback when Huntley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:47 remaining. Then they got the ball back and scored again.
Huntley threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to Mark Andrews. The first, to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead, was the first time in eight games that the Ravens scored an opening quarter TD.
I feel the guys around me feel more confident,” Huntley said. “I think they got a lot more confident than I did in myself. It’s a good thing.
A 9-yard pass to Andrews gave Baltimore a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Rodgers answered with a 3-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams.
Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two TDs.
MEMORY
Valdes-Scantling indicated he would hold onto the ball from Rodgers’ landmark touchdown pass.
I was like, did that break the record, or did that equalize the record? That’s what we talked about when everyone was around me because that’s like a crazy performance, said Valdes-Scantling. I definitely kept that football. It’s not going anywhere. If it was broken I would have given it to him, but it’s mine.
CUT
The loss ended Baltimore’s streak of 13 consecutive wins over NFC teams. Only New England, with 17 in a row from 2005-09, has had a longer streak of interconference wins since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Injuries
Baltimore CB Tavon Young left to be assessed for a concussion and the Ravens also lost T Tire Phillips to a knee injury.
NEXT ONE
Packers: host Cleveland on Saturday.
Ravens: in Cincinnati on Sundays.
