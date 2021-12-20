Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman commits to the Noles





I wrote on Sunday about how FSU football had to attack the transfer portal aggressively for wide receivers to enter in the spring semester. It seems the coaching staff took my advice when Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman announced his commitment to the Noles on Sunday night. That’s a huge win for Mike Norvell and the coaching staff, who didn’t sign wide receivers in the early signing period. Pittman announced the news via this Twitter account: Blessed and thankful for this opportunity, let’s work #GONOLES pic.twitter.com/coouwshpqK — MJP (@MycahPittman) December 20, 2021 Mycah Pittman is enrolling at FSU for the spring semester and has two more years of playing opportunities. He is the former number 94 player overall in the 2019 league. He ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver, checking in at 5’11 and 205 pounds. Former FSU Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham recruited Pittman for FSU before leaving for the same position at Pittman’s former school. Pittman had his most prolific season as a freshman, while former first round draft pick Justin Herbert was the Oregon QB. Pittman racked up 18 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He had eight receptions for 123 yards in the abbreviated 2020 COVID season and had 15 receptions for 151 receiving yards in 2021 while playing in 10 games. Pittman visited FSU for his official visit the first weekend in December after previously visiting the state of Arizona. A possible visit to Texas A&M never came to fruition until Pittman joined the Noles. Pittman also has value as a point returnee, an area that FSU needs help in the worst possible way. Pittman returned 15 punts for 151 yards in 2021, averaging 10.07 yards per return. The Noles averaged 4.18 yards per return in 2021 and netted just 17 points as a team. Mycah Pittman is the first of a number of players on the transfer portal that I expect the coaching staff to add to the roster between now and next summer. The advantage of enrolling in the spring cannot be underestimated, and I expect it to be a valuable weapon. Welcome to Nolenation Mycah Pittman.

