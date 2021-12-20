Lee Steckleins’ return to American hockey started with a happy phone call

In the past 14 months, the U.S. women’s hockey program lost five players who retired and won 15 Olympic medals together: captain Meghan Duggan, 2018 Olympic final scoring heroes Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morandoold blueliner Kacey Bellamy and Gigi Marvin, who played forward and defensively.

All of the sales bolstered the value of the woman who led U.S. ice skaters in ice age at the 2018 Olympics.

that is Lee Stecklein, the only defender on the current national team which happens to be 23 players, the exact number of the Olympic roster to be named on January 1, who has played in multiple Olympics.

The 6-foot Minnesotan is the tallest and one of the most difficult American players to replace. The team continues its pre-Olympic practice streak with Canada on Monday night (8 ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

You’d think Stecklein had always been a shoo-in for another Winter Games, but that was far from the case three years ago.

She declined an invitation to the teams’ first evaluation camp of this Olympic cycle in September 2018. Stecklein had taken a job at Clif Bar in her native Minnesota after PyeongChang and wanted to see where it went.

Fate intervened in October 2018 when the US coaching staff was appointed to start the new Olympic cycle.

One of the assistants: Joel Johnson, who recruited Stecklein to the University of Minnesota and coached her on a U18 US team and three NCAA titles with the Gophers.

After Stecklein passed that first camp and missed an international tournament, Johnson recalled seeing a list of potential invitees to a camp in December 2018. That list was a bit TBD, he said, but Stecklein wasn’t on it.

I was just saying, has anyone contacted Lee? And the answer was no, said Johnson, an American coach at the U18 and U22 levels from 2012, while also being part of the Gophers staff the entire time. And I said, well, I’ll call her.

Stecklein joked that Johnson, who was elevated to US head coach in April, still reminds her of the phone call.

Because apparently my answer was, I don’t know,” she said.

What Stecklein was sure of was that she missed playing hockey at that level. She was still on the ice with the Minnesota Whitecaps club team. Hannah Brandt and Kendall Coyne Schofield, teammates at the Olympics and then the Whitecaps, had asked if she would consider returning to the national team.

Johnson recalled his pitch in an interview last week.

I think I said something like, you have the rest of your life to think that [career] out, he said. Want to give it another go with the hockey side of things?

Stecklein accepted the invitation. Four months after that first camp, she again led all U.S. Ice Age skaters to the 2019 World Championship (while also continuing her day job at Clif Bar).

If there was a chance I could make the team, I wanted to give it a shot, she said. Once you get back to that camp, and you’re around everyone, you just want to stay a part of it.

Stecklein describes herself as a stay-at-home defender, unlike the name Lethal that some call her, which refers to her middle name Ethel.

She is modest. Stecklein said replacing Bellamy, the previous defense chief, is a group effort that also involves Olympic veterans Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek and Megan Keller.

She will let others play out her unique value. Johnson has no problem with that.

She’s incredibly important, but it’s not because she’s been on two Olympic teams, but because of who she’s on the ice and off it, Johnson said. She is an absolute closed defender. She controls the game well by having the puck on her stick, or if the other team has it, she still manages to control the whole zone and the situation.

Stecklein connects with everyone on the team, he said. That became apparent during the shootout of the 2018 Olympic finals.

Stecklein, who was not called up as a gunner, was afraid to watch it unfold from the couch. So is Bellamy. So Stecklein braved it, gave Bellamy the play-by-play, and when the final save was made, was left there crying and cuddling with teammates.

Stecklein is 27 years old. No defender over the age of 30 has ever made an Olympic team, but she doesn’t rule out continuing until 2026. For now, Johnson is lucky that she changed her mind in 2018.

I’m just glad I picked up the phone, he said.

