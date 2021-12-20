In a shocking turn of events, the question of whether or not coercion has taken place is now even more prominent

Peng Shuai denies allegations of sexual assault

In an interview on Sunday, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denied allegations of sexual assault against a retired Communist Party leader. It has now been more than a month since there were major concerns about her safety and whereabouts, which eventually led to the Women’s Tennis Association suspending operations in China. “I have never spoken or written about someone who sexually abused me,” Peng told the Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday. The comments mark the first time she has spoken to international media since the controversial allegations came to light. When asked if she could move freely during that time and if her safety had been compromised, Peng replied briefly, saying that she “always been free.” Peng also added that she had lived in her home in Beijing.

Peng Shuai’s interview and attitude raise doubts

Performed on the sidelines of the International Ski Federation’s cross-country race in Shanghai on Sunday, the interview also saw Peng photographed with Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, and two former Olympians: sailor Xu Lijia and table tennis player Wang Liqin. Critics call the interview a large-scale PR stunt. There is an even greater sense of skepticism about how freely Peng has been allowed to communicate, as well as ongoing calls for an investigation into the allegations. Referring to her now-deleted Nov. 2 post on her verified Weibo account — China’s Twitter-like social media platform — laying out the allegations, Peng said there had been a misunderstanding. “First of all, it’s my personal privacy. There may have been a lot of misunderstanding. That’s why there shouldn’t be such a distorted interpretation here,” she said.

What was Peng Shuai’s message?

Since the post was removed quite soon after it was published, it is through the use of screenshots that all the information was collected. According to those screenshots, the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex at his home three years ago. Zhang, who is 75, served from 2012 to 2017 with President Xi Jinping on the party’s seven-member Politiburo Standing Committee — the country’s highest leadership body. In addition to deleting the post itself, Chinese authorities also attempted to censor any reference to the accusation online. Peng’s Weibo account was also blocked from search results. Concerns grew further when shortly after the incident, Peng disappeared from public view, sparking fierce protest in the international community, including some of the world’s biggest tennis stars and the United Nations itself. Answers regarding her whereabouts and a full investigation into her allegations against Zhang were demanded.

China’s response and Peng .’s ‘guarantees’

To date, the Chinese authorities have not acknowledged the allegations of sexual assault against Zhang in any way and discussion on the subject remains off the table in China. However, a series of “proof of life” photos and videos have been released by the state-controlled media and state sports system. It was later reported that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had participated in at least two video calls with her and said the Chinese tennis star “reaffirmed” that she was safe and sound. Interestingly, during her interview on Sunday, Peng referred to those phone calls, saying that she is “very grateful” for the Olympic body and was “very happy to have video calls with them.” Peng also stated that she had written an email to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon, declaring the allegations “completely of her own volition”. Simon, for his part, was quick to question the validity of the email, saying at the time, “We won’t feel comfortable until we have a chance to talk to her.”

The WTA stands firm and so does China

According to a CNN report, a WTA spokesperson said: “It was good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting again and we certainly hope she is well. …As we have consistently stated, these appearances do not dispel or dispel the WTA’s grave concerns about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion. We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the matter that gave rise to our primary concern.”

At this time, the WTA is sticking to its original decision to suspend all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. When the decision was announced on Dec. 1, CEO Simon said it was based on the “unacceptable” response from Chinese officials, which included rushing to censor Peng’s allegations and ignoring calls for a full and transparent investigation. Of course, from a Chinese perspective, the whole scenario couldn’t come at a worse time, as the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are only a few months away. Pressure has indeed mounted, as several Western countries have rightly stated that they will not send any of their diplomats, given China’s apparent human rights record. In response, China’s Foreign Ministry has called for an end to “malicious speculation” surrounding Peng’s status. The ministry also added that Peng’s situation was “not a diplomatic matter”.