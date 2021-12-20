Sunday Night Football: Saints vs. Buccaneers





The Sunday game program in week 15 will end with a Football on Sunday evening NFC South matchup with the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3). The Saints lead the all-time series between these teams, 38-21, and have won the last six times they’ve faced each other, most recently on Halloween, winning 36-27 at home. The last time they played in Tampa was in November 2020, when the Saints took a massive win on the road, 38-3. Even though the Bucs won the Super Bowl last season, Tom Brady has yet to beat a New Orleans opponent as a divisional opponent. The Buccaneers will take the NFC South division title on Sunday with a win or draw against the Saints, and they also have a shot at a playoff spot if one of three scenarios comes true: Vikings lose or draw + Niners lose Vikings lose or draw + Eagles-WFT draw Niners lose + Eagles-WFT draw Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game. New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV Guide game time: 20:20 EST Channel: NBC Date: Sunday 19 December 2021 Venue: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 829 (TB), National (88) Stream online Peacock | FuboTV Opportunities Saints of New Orleans: +11.5 (+425) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -11.5 (-590) Over/under: 45.5 points SB Nation Blogs saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com rifle: www.BucsNation.com This is an open discussion about the game in the comments below!

