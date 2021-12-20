Ice Hockey: Summaries for December 19





Sunday’s games Stepinac 9, St. Peter’s 1 Andrew Girolamo put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first five minutes. Dylan Sauve had a couple of goals and Luke Walsh, Michael Yacovone, Colin Ingalls and Gavin Brehony also scored. Brehony’s goal was his first goal on varsity. Chris Stackhouse and Sauve both had two assists and Sam Vieira, Jake Rosebrook, Andrew Costa and Yacavone each had one assist. Moni Taipovic had St. Peter’s goal Justin Caloia had 10 saves for Stepinac. John Jay Cross River 6, Carmel 5 Coleman Rice had three goals, including the game winner with 7:13 left. Doug Styles, Anthony Protomastro and Owen Scinicariello had solos. Scotty MacDonald, Kenny Irving, Liam Burke, PJ DeNoia, Steven Spaziani and Protomastro each had an assist. Luke Golisano had a great game, scoring all five Aries goals. Chris Frey, Noah Jettelson, Jack Casey, Jaden Albert and Brendan Murphy each had one assist. Ram keeper Dylan Rogers had 37 saves. Raffaele Lestingi had 24 saves for the Wolves Rye 6, Beekmantown 3 Henry Bagley had a hat-trick, Tommy Greenhaw scored twice and Anabelle Thomas stopped 35 shots. Reece Dorfman also scored and Brian Curran, Brendan O’Byrne, Dempsey Brown, Jaxson Doornick and Bagley each provided an assist. Zach Lapier, Reid Fesette and Trent Trahan scored for Beekmantown. Lee Jarus, Nolan Latinville, Keegin Rodier, Chase Clukey, Parker Broughton and Trahan each had an assist. Austin Doser had 28 saves for Beekmantown. Cortlandt 5, BYSNS 3 Anthony Colassanti and Andrew Dzubak both scored twice. Jake DiBenedetto had one goal. Dzubak had two assists and goalkeeper NickMele had one assist. Callahan Duff scored twice and Hart Nullett scored once for the herd. Dylan Filmer, Owen Cunningham and Sava Makarenko each had an assist. Mele had 29 saves. Herdkeeper Ty Wingfield stopped 18 shots. Other co-ed scores Rivertown 13, Fox Lane 2(summary will be added when stats are received) girls competition Westchester/Putnam 6, Rockland 4 Sadie Rothfleisch scored twice and Ayla Felenstein had a goal and an assist. Victoria Tesoro, Adrienne Kantrowitz and Kathryn Lonergan also scored. Eileen Mazarro and Peyton Wierl both had two assists and Maya Duthie one assist. Hannah Tiell, Gianna Caldera and Lila DeToia each had a goal and an assist for the Rockies. Maeve McNulty also scored a goal and Sophie Brown, Ana Schroer and Fiona Miller each had one assist. Westchester/Putnam, also known as the East Green Wave, put 50 shots at the net and Rockland goalkeeper Marina Capone stopped 44. Wave netminder Sienna Kay had 16 saves. Monday’s games Mount Pleasant in New Rochelle, 8:45 PM, Ice Hutch Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

