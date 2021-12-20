Sports
Tennis star Peng Shuai denies sexual assault by Chinese official
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied claiming she was sexually assaulted by a former top Communist Party official, despite a November social media post in which she charged the former deputy prime minister.
First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I never said I wrote that someone sexually assaulted me, the Grand Slam doubles champion told a reporter for Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.
I must emphasize this point very clearly,” she added about the accusation she had leveled against Zhang Gaoli in a post that was quickly deleted by Chinese authorities.
The news channel posted a video of Peng said to have been shot in Shanghai on Sunday, in which she said she was staying at her home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she pleased.
The reporter did not ask Peng if her account had been hacked with the Nov. 2 arson.
Screenshots of Peng’s social media post against Zhang on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, were shared on the internet, raising international concerns for her safety.
But now she says there was a misunderstanding about the mail.
“First of all, it’s my personal privacy. There may have been a lot of misunderstanding. That’s why there shouldn’t be such a distorted interpretation here,” she said, according to CNN.
Peng expressed her appreciation for the International Olympic Committee, which said it has held at least two talks with her. She said she is “very grateful” to the organization and was “very happy to have video calls with them.”
She also said she had sent Simon an email declaring the allegations “completely of her own volition.”
Lianhe Zaobao said it interviewed the star player at a promotional event for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which kicks off on Feb. 4.
Peng was seen in a facility watching a cross-country game alongside former NBA star Yao Ming and two former Chinese Olympians — sailor Xu Lijia and table tennis player Wang Liqin, CNN reported.
After the placement, the three-time Olympic and former Wimbledon champion appeared near a tennis court in Beijing, where she drew commemorative balls for children.
The foreign branch of state television also sent an English-language statement by email, attributed to Peng, denying its allegation against Zhang.
But Steve Simon, president and CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, questioned the legitimacy of the statement, while others said it only heightens their concerns about Pengs’ safety.
On Monday, a WTA representative told CNN that “The weather has been good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting and we certainly hope she is doing well.
“As we have consistently stated, these apparitions do not dispel or dispel the WTA’s grave concerns about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion, the spokesperson told the network.
We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the matter that gave rise to our first concern, the representative added.
Earlier this month, Simon announced that all WTA tournaments in China would be suspended due to concerns about Shuais’ security.
Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not credibly addressed this very serious issue, Simon wrote in a statement distributed by the tour on Dec. 1. Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe. , and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.
Zhang, 75, was a member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo until 2018 and a top lieutenant to President and party leader Xi Jinping. He has not appeared publicly and has not responded to Peng’s accusation.
With Post wires
