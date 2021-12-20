Gabbert, Clausen and Rosen, oh my! Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields in dubious company amid rough rookie season

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has stumbled through the kind of season where optimists search the weeds for hope. Last week it was the turn of Bears coach Matt Nagy. Speaking to reporters after his team lost 45-30 to the Green Bay Packers, Nagy praised Fields for beating a blitz with an 11-yard floater to midfield for first down.

“That,” said Nagy, “was a big boy throw.”

Player Year begins QBR Jimmy Clausen 2010 10 13.8 Blaine Gabbert 2011 14 22.2 Josh Rosen 2018 13 24.1 Justin Fields 2021 9 27.4 Zach Wilson 2021 10 22.4 Source: ESPN Statistics and Information

Fields has delivered some other positive moments in nine starts, but the discrepancy between the ups and downs of his rookie season is historic. His Total Quarterback Rating of 27.4 is the second worst this season, behind New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson, and it is the fifth worst of any quarterback in NFL history to have started at least nine games in a season. .

QBR was conceived in 2006 and the only quarterbacks to have put in a worse number than Fields in at least nine starts are Jimmy Clausen (2010), Blaine Gabbert (2011), Wilson and Josh Rosen (2018). You would have to search through 75 names on the list of lowest QBRs in a season to find a quarterback who has made a Pro Bowl roster at some point in his career, even as a substitute (Derek Carr, 2015 with a 43.1 QBR).

Fields has four games left to adjust the story, but as he prepares for Monday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN), it’s worth peeling off the noise and to look at the massacre so far from an emotionless perspective . All stats and rankings in this story are through week 14.

It takes a village to overrun a franchise quarterback, so maybe we should start with the situation around Fields. In their effort to ease his transition to the NFL, the Bears may have made it harder. As a team, they’ve tried to put down an NFL low 136 passes first while the defense is probably in their most neutral of sets.

While the Bears averaged a decent 4.24 yards on first-down rushes, they still set Fields up for too many predictable second-place passes. Opponents have beaten the Bears in second place at a faster rate (32.4%) than any other team. After a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 in which Fields was 0-for-6 with two sacks in second place, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky called the Bears’ game plan “the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” seen life”. to live.”

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has had a historically bad season so far. But that doesn’t mean he can’t turn things around. Mike Dinovo-US TODAY Sports

While he didn’t get much help from the bears’ plan, Fields has stumbled across several areas on his own. He has the highest number of interceptions and sacks in the NFL, equals the league lead in fumbles and was off target with the second-highest number of throws. And in the key situations a quarterback faces — third down and in the red zone — he’s been at his worst.

On 95 third-down plays, Fields has completed 33 passes, thrown six interceptions and fired 12 times. He missed the mark on one in four pitches, scored in 41.5% of plays and converted three first downs via scrambles.

In the red zone, Fields, meanwhile, has racked up five touchdowns on 32 total games, making him number 33 among qualified quarterbacks. For perspective, Tom Brady of Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads the league with 27 touchdowns on 110 red zone plays.

Overall, Fields has hit an NFL high of 34.9% on his plays this season, whether they end in passes, scrambles or drafted runs. It’s reasonable to examine the role of pass guard in the midst of the disaster of a highly mobile quarterback like Fields who takes sacks and punches at a faster rate than any other quarterback. Unfortunately, the numbers don’t give him much coverage.

Of the 38 quarterbacks with at least 100 passes this season, Fields has the third-highest pressure percentage in the NFL (36.1). But when backup Andy Dalton played for the Bears this season, he faced the fourth-lowest pressure in the league (23.5). Overall this season, the Bears’ offensive line—which has worked through multiple injuries—ranks ninth in ESPN’s pass block win rate. Why the difference between Dalton and Fields? Is it possible that the Bears planned and protected Dalton better than Fields? Perhaps. But it’s worth noting that Fields held the ball for an average of 2.87 seconds before throwing, the seventh longest in the league. Dalton has thrown at 2.61 seconds on average, a not insignificant difference that gives Fields pass rushers more time to apply pressure.

Category status NFL Ranking Pocket money 10.9 32 Off target rate 22.1 32 interception rate 4.3 32 fumbles 10 Draw for most Rushing EPA 9.9 8 Source: ESPN Statistics and Information

There’s a lot to like about Fields, especially his creativity when a play breaks. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Fields has some “star qualities” during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show last week. Fields is number 8 in the NFL in expected points added (EPA) on designed runs and scrambles, and has more rushing yards (385) than any quarterback other than Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. He sustained injuries to his ribs and left hand, but he persevered and doesn’t appear to be shocked by high-profile struggles in a major media market.

“That’s one of the hardest things,” Fields said.[that] when you lose, there are so many people saying this and that. But you have to look at the positives and build on that and know that this won’t change overnight. You have to keep building. It’s going to be hard, but you just have to find the positive.”

An argument could be made that Fields’ worst games, in Week 3 against the Browns and Week 7 against the Buccaneers, are behind him. And just to be sure, no quarterback should be written off after nine starts in a rookie season on a bad team. What we can do, however, is look at the history of quarterbacks who have struggled to the same degree as Fields. QBR goes back 16 years, an entire era in the fast-paced world of NFL quarterback play. In that time, no one who has played at this level has been elevated to a long-term solution for their team. That’s not to say Fields can’t. But if he does, he’d be the first.

ESPN analysis writer Seth Walder contributed to this report.