Syracuse football focuses on Virginia’s Robert Anae, Jason Beck as coaching staff, per report





The Syracuse Orange soccer team has a few coaching spots left to fill this outdoor season. And while we haven’t heard anything definite since the addition of new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky, late Sunday news indicates Dino Babers is getting closer to making two additions to the offensive staff. Per Yahoo’s Pete Thamel: Sources: Syracuse is targeting two Virginia coaches for vacancies in the Orange offensive coaching staff, recently leaving UVA OC Robert Anae as the offensive coordinator and current QB coach Jason Beck as the QB coach. Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2021 Bronco Mendenhalls surprise departure as Virginias head coach clearly threw that entire coaching staff in the air. Mendenhall brought over Robert Anae from BYU to be its offensive coordinator, and while results in Charlottesville were mixed, the Hoos there were quite successful in 2021. UVA was ranked No. 3 in the country in yards per game with over 516, scoring nearly 35 points per game (22nd in the FBS). Virginias also had a dual-threat quarterback for several years and found success with Brennan Armstrong and Bryce Perkins, so there is definitely synergy with current Orange starter Garrett Shrader. Dino and Anae have some ties through Hawaii (they just missed each other there as grad assistants there in the 80’s), so there are reasons this could happen outside of Anae just looking for a new gig. Anae also has experience coaching wide receivers, and of course SU must fill that role after Terrence Samuels left for Kansas. As for Jason Beck, the ideal would be to bring in a dedicated QB coach and the fact that he has already worked with Anae means they could get off to a flying start if both got on board with Cuse. Becks has been with UVA for six years, has a real chemistry with Anae and was a big part of the success of the aforementioned Hoos QBs. He and Dino also both have ties to Southern California, in case you want a better link as to why this hire might be happening. Hopefully this means news coming soon. As Syracuse still has a lot of work to do on the hiring path for 2022, it’s critical to recruit the rest of the offensive staff (and a new D-line coach) as soon as possible to improve incoming talent. Well, tell a new story about this if things change and get hired (or not) in the coming days and weeks.

