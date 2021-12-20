Chase Field in the running to host NHL hockey?





With the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) in urgent need of temporary shelter after being evicted from Gila River Arena after this season, Chase Field is reported as in the running to receive the team down the line. We say along the line because the house of the Arizona Diamondbacks apparently in no position to host the Coyotes in the 2022-2023 NHL season: between a solid season in stone, a major Elton John concert following the season, and possible World Baseball Classic games in 2023, Chase Field is simply not available for the commitment required to host regular NHL hockey. So we’re talking about the 2023-2024 NHL season at the earliest. Here’s the background to why the Coyotes need to find a new home: Basically, the City of Glendale and arena manager ASM have decided not to bring the team back after the current lease expires at the end of the current NHL season.. Not that the Coyotes want to be there any longer than necessary: ​​The team ownership has been looking for a new home in the East Valley for several years now, finally breaking through with the city of Tempe for a new arena/mixed use development. But the Coyotes will have to find a new home for at least two NHL seasons to bridge the gap between Glendale and Tempe. Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns (NBA), has been shut down after the most recent renovations, and most other hockey venues in the Valley or even the entire state are too small. (Veterans Memorial Coliseum seems to fit the bill; no, no idea why it’s not being considered.) This lack of options is why Chase Field is in the mix, at least for the 2023-2024 NHL season. It’s not quite a crazy thought; to remind, Tropicana Field-Then the Florida Suncoast Dome, nicknamed the Thunderdome-host of the NHLs Tampa Bay Lightning 1993-1996. We covered the ongoing Coyotes saga on our Arena Digest site; read more here.

About Kevin Reichard Kevin Reichard is founder and publisher of Ballpark Digest.

