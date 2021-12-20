South Zone Table Tennis National Ranking Tournament: Sanil Shetty would like to stay in shape





Sanil Shetty’s career is on the rise and is eager to ride in the good shape he is in right now. The 32-year-old breathed a huge sigh of relief when he won his first national tournament in Dehradun last week after almost six years. The last time he took a men’s singles title in a domestic event was the North Zone title in 2013-14; the year he took his first National Championship crown. I must have competed in nearly 20 national tournaments since then and must have played in 10 finals. I felt relieved, Sanil Shetty, the top-ranked men’s singles player, told:sports starhere on Monday, on the eve of the South Zone National ranking tournament. More than the losses in tournaments, it was the repeated defeats against A. Amalraj that troubled him endlessly. It was when he defeated Amalraj in the quarter-finals of the 2018 North Zone after six previous failures that gave him the momentum to start another mini-innings. India’s Hansini Mathan Rajan beats youngest athlete from Tokyo Olympics to win ITTF title It took me time to adapt to changes in rubber, balls and other things. I also didn’t feel comfortable playing with Amal. Beating Amal in the seventh and deciding game after trailing 1-5 to win 11-5 in the North Zone quarter-finals was the turning point in my career, Sanil said. With a fresh and positive spirit, Sanil wants to do well here. I play well and my game has improved. Ideally, the way I play, I would make it to the final, he said. Harmeet Desai, on the other hand, has had a relatively quiet season. The 28-year-old, who recently married fellow actor Krittwika Sinha Roy, believes it won’t be easy even in the absence of top Indian stars Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan. There are 5-6 players who can win the title. The competition will be tough, he said. The main draw of the men’s and women’s singles starts on Tuesday.

