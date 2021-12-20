Spectators banned from South Africa and India cricket matches





JOHANNESBURG: Tickets will not be sold to the general public for the upcoming Test and One-Day International (ODI) series between South Africa and India due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday (Dec. 20) announced . CSA said in a statement that a joint decision has been made with India’s Board of Control for Cricket to ban spectators from the grounds to prevent potential breaches of the bio-secure environment in which the matches are played. The first of three Tests starts on Sunday in Centurion. They are followed by three ODIs. The statement cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases around the world and the current fourth wave of infection in South Africa before the decision. “This decision was made to prevent breaches that could jeopardize the tour from a COVID risk perspective, as well as to maintain a risk-free bubble environment.” The statement does not state whether there have been any consultations with the South African government. Current regulations allow outdoor gatherings of 2,000 people. South Africa, where the highly mutated Omicron variant was first discovered last month, is the worst affected country in Africa according to official virus case counts, with more than 3.3 million recorded infections and more than 90,000 deaths. CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, but instead has been taken in the interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all customers.” CSA informed media last week that limited access to the site will be granted to fully vaccinated journalists. The matches will be broadcast on both subscription and free-to-air television channels. Earlier on Monday, CSA announced that the Mzansi Super League Twenty20 tournament, scheduled for February, had been canceled due to increased travel restrictions due to the pandemic. The tournament, originally planned as the South African equivalent of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League in Australia, was also canceled last season after only two editions due to COVID-19.

