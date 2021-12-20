NFL Week 15 Picks: Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Will the schedule change affect the NFC East matchup?





The Eagles will be well rested coming from their farewell week when they host a pumped-up Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday. Want to bet on the NFL? Here is our comprehensive guide (and the best gambling offers) On Friday, the NFL officially moved the game from Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, amid medical concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in the Washington locker room. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will likely lean on Miles Sanders and the running back stable in a must-win game against a division rival. Quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the teams’ Week 13 win over the Jets due to an ankle injury, but he should be ready to play in the teams returning to the home stadium. Washington suffers a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. The team also has more than a dozen players on its COVID-19/reserve list, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Will the Eagles take their second home win on Tuesday? Here’s what our writers think: Mike Kaye: Eagles Reporter, NJ Advance Media The Eagles need this victory as they need air to breathe. A win here would push them straight to the final wildcard spot with a little help. The Eagles are seeing each other for a week and Washington is suffering from injuries and an overcrowded COVID-19 roster. If the Eagles can’t take advantage of The Linc, they don’t deserve a playoff spot and probably won’t get one. Nick Sirianni has to lean heavily on the running game. CHOOSE: Eagles 28, Washington 20. Chris Franklin: Eagles Reporter, NJ Advance Media The Eagles come off the week more rested than the Football Team. The Eagles offense picks up where it left off with the ball running, taking the team to a win that keeps them in the hunt for a playoff spot. CHOOSE: Eagles 27, Washington 20. Zack Rosenblatt: Giants Reporter, NJ Advance Media Washington was hit hard by COVID-19 and the Eagles are saying goodbye. Whether it’s Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew, there’s no reason the Eagles should lose this game. CHOOSE: Eagles21, Washington13. Joey Chandler: Jets Reporter, NJ Advance Media Fresh off a farewell week, Jalen Hurts has one of his best performances of the year leading the Eagles to victory. CHOOSE: Eagles 27, Washington 10. Darryl Slater: NFL Writer, NJ Advance Media A battle of 6-7 teams, with that third (or even second) NFC wildcard spot not yet out of reach. The Eagles, who have had a bye week, take a big win here, improve to 4-1 in their last five games and keep their season afloat. CHOOSE: Eagles 27, Washington 24. Joe Giglio: Sports Reporter, NJ Advance Media Washington’s line of defense is blown up and/or on COVID protocol. Bad recipe vs. the best hasty strike in the NFL. CHOOSE: Eagles 27, Washington 17. Our journalism needs your support. Subscribe to us today. Mike Kaye can be reached at: [email protected].

