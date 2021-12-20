SwingVision app gives tennis players from amateurs to professionals a rare commodity: data

James Blake and Andy Roddick are among those who have invested in the technology.getty images

Swupnil Sahai and Richard Hsu were high school tennis players who became roommates at UC Berkeley ten years ago. They bonded over the sport before each pursuing careers in STEM. Hsu earned a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford before joining LinkedIn and then an AI-based software startup acquired by Cisco. Sahai, meanwhile, earned a PhD in statistics from Columbia and then worked at Tesla in the autonomous driving department.

Those complementary careers in technology — and their unifying love of tennis — reunited Sahai and Hsu in their own startup, SwingVision, which uses a single iPhone or iPad camera to track footage, tag and clip videos, and automate line calls. to offer.

A graduate of Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator, the product has been featured in multiple Apple keynotes and commercials and became the official ball tracking app of three major organizations: the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, Tennis Australia and the UK Lawn Tennis Association. SwingVision also closed a $2 million starting round led by Tennis Australia, with support from retired stars James Blake and Andy Roddick, as well as MyFitnessPal co-founders Albert and Mike Lee, and former Strava and current Homebase CFO Jason Liu.

At Tesla, Sahai worked on tracking objects from a single camera and even filed some patents related to that technology.

“That’s where the spark came because I was working on all these algorithms to track pedestrians and vehicles around the car using the camera,” Sahai said, “and so I thought, ‘Well, why can’t they use something like that to track the tennis ball? ?’ And at the consumer level, there was really nothing to do that.”

Hawk-Eye has proven himself as a Grand Slam-level line-calling arbiter, but the enterprise system is too expensive for even some professional tournaments. PlaySight is more affordable for tennis clubs and college programs, but is not accessible to lower levels, including the millions of amateur players.

SwingVision, which typically costs $149.99 per year, succeeds because of its simplicity. All a player needs to do is hang an iOS device behind the baseline, at least five feet in the air, and press record. The app can provide data such as shot speed, location trends and an accuracy score for forehands, backhands and services. It can measure a shot’s proximity to the baseline and sidelines and calculate a player’s distance during a match.

SwingVision

A popular feature, Sahai said, is the edited view of a match. The time spent retrieving balls and drinking water is removed and a two-hour match can be reduced to 20 minutes. Players can also automatically filter highlights such as ‘all rallies of at least five shots’.

SwingVision is the first investment for Tennis Australia’s recently launched Wildcard Ventures fund and follows a previous agreement to distribute the app to national coaches. Machar Reid, head of innovation at Tennis Australia, said it will benefit players at all levels — from ‘young kids to Ash Barty’, the world’s No. 1 for women. For example, even the pros suffer from a real lack of information and analysis, not only during training, but also during matches.

“Something James told me,” Sahai said of Blake, a former world No. 4, “which surprised me but makes sense is [that] outside of the matches they play on center court, they have no data at all.”

Those who wear an Apple Watch can access additional features, such as a wrist-worn line challenge, which takes just one tap to see a slow motion replay zoomed in on the ball.

“For the really close calls, this is already more accurate than the players because the phone is recording at 60 frames per second,” said Sahai, who serves as CEO with Hsu as CTO. “Normally, people see at about 24 frames per second. So it is looking with more fidelity than a human being can.’

Sahai admits the app isn’t always accurate enough to replicate Hawk-Eye Live’s real-time line for tournaments, but expects to be there next year. He says professional linesmen rate an average of 92% accuracy on shots that fall within 10 inches of a boundary line, so the goal is to beat that benchmark while also capturing close to 100% accuracy on all other shots. A live scores app – with an automated referee announcing each point – is also in the works to bring “that Grand Slam experience” to all players, Sahai said.

“It’s something that PlaySight was trying to tackle in a really infrastructure-laden way, but if you can do it in a way that’s more scalable, we’re like, goddammit, you’re tackling a real problem for the sport,” said Reid.

The addition of Roddick and Blake as investors was partially coincidental. Sahai played tennis in high school with John Lamble, who later played and worked on the ATP Tour with Dr. David Clarke, who developed CrampsAway – who used Blake as the face of the product. Blake invested first and then introduced the SwingVision team to Roddick at an exhibition game in Texas.

Roddick was quite impressed with the app and, Sahai said, also grateful for the help finding his phone before catching a flight. Blake tried to call Roddick, but the phone was silenced – after which Sahai introduced him to the “Find my iPhone” feature.

When picking up his device, Roddick jokingly offered a five-figure Venmo payment on the spot.

For more reporting and analysis at the intersection of sports and technology, visit sporttechie.com.