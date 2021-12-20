University of Tampa hockey team ranks #1 in CHF





CLEARWATER, Fla. the University of Tampa . Hockey Team has a 16-1-1 start and is ranked number one out of 153 teams in the Collegiate Hockey Federation. This is definitely the best start in UT Hockey’s history, said Spartan striker Stephen Buck. We’ve had some good starts for sure, but nothing that lasted the whole time. The UT hockey team has two teams, one in Division II and one in Division III. The school has about ten thousand students, but they still compete against the traditional Division I powerhouses, such as the University of Georgia, the University of Florida, etc. Playing the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State is kind of crazy, Spartan defenseman Josey Davis told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. We went there for a tournament. Where we’re so small and we go to these big schools, that just gives us an advantage. We have nothing to lose. I think something very different from other teams we’ve played in is that we have four forward lines all scoring, added Grant Parrish, the Spartans forward. That is something unheard of. The roster is mostly made up of student athletes from northern states with a few Tampa Bay student athletes sprinkled in. Coming from Minnesota, and playing in a rough team up north, we have a lot of skill level, said Spartan defenseman Michael Pettijohn. We have a lot of guys who can shoot fast, good hands, speed. That’s one of the things we use to our advantage. The team practices and plays home games at the Clearwater Ice Arena. When they return from vacation, they will play at the Amalie Arena in South Florida on January 16.

