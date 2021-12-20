Peng Shuai denies allegation of sexual assault





Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied making charges against a retired Communist Party leader after more than a month of mounting concerns over her safety and whereabouts led to the Women’s Tennis Association’s withdrawal from China. about someone who sexually abused me,” Peng told Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday, in her first comments to international media since the explosive allegations came to light. When asked if she could move freely or worried about her safety, Peng said she has “always been free” and has lived in her home in Beijing. The interview took place on the sidelines of the International Ski Federation’s cross-country race in Shanghai on Sunday, where Peng also photographed with Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, and two former Olympians, sailor Xu Lijia and table tennis player Wang Liqin, however skepticism remains about how Fre ely Peng has been allowed to communicate and has called for an investigation into the allegations. Nov. “First of all, it’s my personal privacy. There may have been a lot of misunderstanding. That’s why there shouldn’t be such a distorted interpretation here,” she said. According to screenshots from that post, the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex at his home three years ago. Immediate response from Chinese authorities was to censor any mention of the accusation online and block Peng’s Weibo account from search results.Peng disappeared from public view for more than two weeks, implying the world’s biggest tennis stars and the United Nations to demand answers about her whereabouts and a full investigation into her allegations against Zhang. The Chinese authorities have not acknowledged the sexual assault allegations against Zhang and the discussion on the subject continues to be censored in China. The state sports system has a number of ” proof of life” photos and videos of Peng released The Committee (IOC) said it was at least has had two video calls with her and said the Chinese tennis star “reaffirmed” that she was safe and sound. Olympic body and was “very happy to video chat with them”. email and said, “We won’t feel comfortable until we have a chance to talk to her.” A WTA spokesperson told CNN on Monday, “It was good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting again and we certainly hope she is. She is doing well.” As we have consistently stated, these apparitions do not allay or dispel the WTA’s grave concerns about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion. We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that raised our primary concern.” The incident led the WTA to announce the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, on Dec. 1. CEO Simon said the decision was based on the “unacceptable” response from Chinese officials, which included rushing to censor Peng’s allegations and ignoring calls for a full and transparent investigation. Just a few months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, an event that several Western countries have said their diplomats will boycott China’s human rights record, China’s foreign ministry said the government hoped “evil speculation” about the well-being and Peng’s whereabouts would stop , and that her case would not be pursued should be litigated. The ministry also said that Peng’s situation was “not a diplomatic matter”. both Peng and the Chinese State Council, which handles press inquiries for the central government. As Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang, 75, served on the country’s seven-member Politiburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017, along with President Xi Jinping.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied making charges against a retired Communist Party leader after more than a month of mounting concerns over her safety and whereabouts led to the Women’s Tennis Association’s withdrawal from China. “I have never spoken or written about anyone who has sexually abused me,” Peng told Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday, in her first comments to international media since the explosive allegations came to light. Asked if she could move freely or was concerned for her safety, Peng said she has “always been free” and has lived in her home in Beijing. The interview took place on Sunday on the sidelines of the International Ski Federation cross-country competition in Shanghai, where Peng was also photographed with Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming and two former Olympians, sailor Xu Lijia and table tennis player Wang Liqin. However, skepticism remains about how freely Peng has been allowed to communicate, and calls for an investigation into the allegations. Peng said there was a misunderstanding about the since-deleted social media post on her verified account on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, which detailed the allegations on Nov. 2. “First of all, it’s my personal privacy. There may have been a lot of misunderstanding. That’s why there shouldn’t be such a distorted interpretation here,” she said. According to screenshots from that post, the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex at his home three years ago. The immediate response from the Chinese authorities was to censor any mention of the allegation online and to block Peng’s Weibo account from search results. Peng disappeared from public view for more than two weeks, prompting the world’s biggest tennis stars and the United Nations to demand answers about her whereabouts and a full investigation into her allegations against Zhang. The Chinese authorities have not acknowledged the sexual assault allegations against Zhang and the discussion on the subject continues to be censored in China. Amid growing global outcry, individuals working for the Chinese government-controlled media and state sports system have released a number of “proof of life” photos and videos of Peng. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it held at least two video calls with her and said the Chinese tennis star “reaffirmed” that she was safe and sound. In Sunday’s interview, Peng expressed her appreciation for the IOC, saying she is “very grateful” for the Olympic body and was “very happy to be video chatting with them”. Peng also said she wrote an email to WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon, denying the allegations “completely of her own volition.” Simon questioned the validity of the email at the time, saying, “We won’t be comfortable until we have a chance to talk to her.” A WTA spokesperson told CNN on Monday: “It was good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting again and we certainly hope she is well. “As we have consistently stated, these appearances do not alleviate or dispel the WTA’s grave concerns about its well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion. We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, in her allegation of sexual assault, that is the issue that gave rise to our primary concern.” The incident led the WTA to announce an immediate suspension of all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, on December 1. CEO Simon said the decision was based on the “unacceptable” response from Chinese officials, including rushing to censor Peng’s allegations and ignoring calls for a full and transparent investigation. The saga comes just months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, an event several Western countries have said their diplomats will boycott China’s human rights record. China’s foreign ministry said the government hoped “evil speculation” about Peng’s well-being and whereabouts would stop, and that her case should not be politicized. The ministry also said that Peng’s situation was “not a diplomatic matter”. CNN has repeatedly solicited comments from both Peng and the Chinese State Council, which handles press inquiries for the central government. As Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang, 75, served from 2012 to 2017 on the seven-member Standing Committee of the Politiburo, the country’s highest leadership body, along with President Xi Jinping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koat.com/article/peng-shuai-denies-making-sexual-assault-allegation/38568195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos