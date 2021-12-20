bears vs. Vikings Player Props, Odds, Monday Night Football Picks: Justin Fields Over 37.5 Rising Yards

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings meet on Monday Night Football. The division match-up kicks off at 8:15 PM ET and it will be Justin Fields’ introduction to the NFC North rivalry. Opposite him is a Vikings team, led by veteran QB Kirk Cousins, that needs a win to stay afloat in the race for an NFC Wild Card seed. The two quarterbacks have achieved success in different ways this year, but their contrasting styles mean that there are many interesting player props for Bears vs. Vikings on the board stand for Monday Night Football.

Cousins ​​has only thrown five interceptions this season, but three have come in his last three games for Vikings vs. bears. Caesars Sportsbook has set the bar for its prop bets at 0.5 interceptions (-150/+120) as he takes on a defense that is last in the rankings of INTs.

After 10,000 Vikings vs. Having simulated Bears, the model predicts that Fields will go more than 37.5 rushing yards with a probability of -115. The Bears have opened their attack in recent weeks and have made increasing use of Fields’ running skill. After having only 21.2 rushing yards in his first five starts, Fields has since racked up 61.3 rushing yards over his last four starts. That includes him rushing nine times for 74 yards vs. Green Bay.

Minnesota hasn’t seen too many mobile quarterbacks this year, but was shredded by the league’s premier dual-threat QB in Lamar Jackson. The 2019 MVP had 120 rushing yards vs. the Vikings, while not so nimble Sam Darnold also racked up 48 rushing yards against Minnesota. Fields could also be forced to scramble on Monday as Chicago is expected to be without both offensive tackles, which could lead to less time in the sack for the rookie. The model projects Fields up to a total of 41 yards on the ground on average.

SportsLine’s NFL model also says Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson exceeds 93.5 total receiving yards with a -110 chance. Jefferson averages 99.1 yards per game, but posts a mind-boggling 131.2 yards per game over his last five. In two games vs. the Bears last year, Jefferson put in 135 yards in the first matchup and then 104 yards in the second.

That 2020 Bears defense had a lot more talent than the version Jefferson will see on Monday Night Football. Former DPOY Khalil Mack is out for the season, while two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson (COVID-19 list) is unlikely to play. Chicago has struggled with elite receivers this year, conceding 121 yards to Davante Adams last week.

Another thing in Jefferson’s favor is that Adam Thielen (ankle) will make a race decision. Being absent or even limited only means more goals for Jefferson, as was evident last week, in which Thielen didn’t play. After playing 86 percent of snaps in the first 12 weeks of the year, Jefferson played a season high of 96 percent of snaps, with Thielen sidelined in week 14. More snaps means more chances and the model expects Jefferson to finish with 107 receiving yards on average.

