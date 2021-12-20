Australian cricket fan drives crowd into hysteria with beer-crushing masterclass, is late contender for sports hero of the year | This is the loop





It was a BIG weekend for obscure global pub sports. As you decorated the halls and glazed Christmas cookies, the World Darts Championship raged on in merry old England, fans in such ecstasy you could see pitchers of beer dumped over their heads instead of drinking them. In Australia, meanwhile, The Ashes started, an annual test cricket series between England and their grandnephew in the southern hemisphere. First edition since 2019 for obvious reasons, Aussie fans got ready to party, but no harder than this hero, who bought the venue up to four beers at a time and somehow managed to drink them all before returning to his seat. We pick up this legend at the beginning of beer number three

Absolutely electric scenes. In Australia, everything is a sport, including but certainly not limited to smashing beer while watching sports. The Barry Sanders of beer puffs takes the competition to another level with his theatrics, but he bends, dodges, cuts and turns off the field, driving the spectators wild before smuggling his two remaining pints home with ease. As can be seen from other quarters, fans become so fixated on his performance that they completely forget about the cricket blood feud unfolding on the pitch below.

Spurred on by our new friend here, Australia won Test 2 by 275 runs, which seems like a lot but who knows with cricket. Needless to say, not all heroes wear capes, but some do dye their hair green.

