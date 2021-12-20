Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19, may not play at Australian Open





Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Spain from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. “I wanted to announce that when I returned home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal, 35, said on Twitter via ESPN. Nadal, who has previously said he has been vaccinated, tested negative while in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for the tournament. He didn’t specifically say he was experiencing any symptoms, but did say he hopes to get better as the days go on. “I have some unpleasant moments, but I hope that little by little I will get better. I am now housebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” he wrote. Nadal’s matches at the exhibition, two close defeats to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovolov, were his first since August. After an epic French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic, Nadal missed much of the rest of the season with back and foot injuries. Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 and may not be able to compete in the Australian Open in January. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike) Nadal likely out of Australian Open Nadal admitted on Twitter that his positive test could complicate his ability to compete in the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. “Due to the situation, I have to have full flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options according to my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments”, Nadal wrote on Twitter. The problem with the Aussie Open wouldn’t be his positive test, at least not directly. He would likely be free of the virus in time to travel to Australia and meet all of their entry requirements. But the timing couldn’t have been worse. Nadal was in Abu Dhabi to ramp up his hard court training for the Australian Open, which is especially important as he hasn’t played much competitive tennis since May. Story continues Nadal knows that given his age (35) and his recent injuries, he will need to be thoughtful and strategic about when he chooses to participate, especially as he will likely want to be in top condition for the clay court season, his specialty. I can’t guarantee Australia 100 percent because I have to go home to see how the body reacts after these days, Nadal told reporters via USA Today. I have time to make a decision. At this point in my career I have to go from day to day and study every move carefully.” It is possible that none of the recent greats in men’s or women’s tennis will compete in the Australian Open. Serena Williams and Roger Federer have both already said they will not participate due to ongoing injuries. Novak Djokovic, the defending men’s singles champion, may not be able to participate due to Australian Open vaccine requirements.

