The biggest question about the Canadian Women’s Olympic roster isn’t when it will be released. The Athletic have been informed that we can expect him early this week.

It’s not who will be at the top. We can write many of the names in permanent ink, like Marie-Philip Poulin – of course. The debate around the final cuts is more the case with the bottom half of the lineup.

Monday night there are 26 players on Team Canada’s centralization roster against Team USA. Only 23 of them go to Beijing.

Who stays? Who goes? Who will make his Olympic debut? And who will be the last women?

There’s always an element of guesswork involved in an exercise like this — even when there are only three cuts left.

But here’s The Athletic’s best projection of who’s going to Beijing – likely 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goalkeepers – based on our understanding of the pool of potential players, several viewings of Canada’s centralization schedule and conversations with informed parties.

Projected Olympic Grid Lines and Pairs

forward (13)

Locks (9): Poulin, Clark, Jenner, Daoust, Fillier, Spooner, Turnbull, Johnston, Rattray

It’s safe to say that this group has safe places on the roster and within Canada’s top three, especially when we talk about the top six.

One of the biggest advantages of the women’s world championships was that Canada can easily roll out two number 1 lines — call it their 1A, 1B lines, if you will.

During this year’s worlds, Marie-Philip Poulin topped the list with Brianne Jenner and Victoria Bach, who often switched shifts with Jamie Lee Rattray.