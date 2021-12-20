Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater from hospital, placed in concussion protocol





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a Denver hospital Monday morning and is now under the guidelines of the league’s concussion protocol. Bridgewater was taken by ambulance from Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday after being beaten unscrupulously after a third quarter run in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss to the Bengals. “I just spoke to him a few minutes ago,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said late Monday morning. “He has been released, he is at home, he is resting comfortably. He sounded a lot better this morning than last night, last night he sounded very tired. This morning, and I just spoke to him, he sounded a lot better.” Fangio said it is “highly unlikely” that Bridgewater would face the Raiders on Sunday but that, at least for now, the Broncos are not considering placing Bridgewater on injured reserve for the final three weeks of the season. The Broncos have two games left after Sunday’s game in Las Vegas — January 2 in Los Angeles against the Chargers and January 9 against the Chiefs in Denver. Drew Lock is expected to start against the Raiders.

1 Related “Relieved that (Bridgewater) is doing well,” Fangio said. “Say a quick — my Catholic background — a quick Hail Mary Our Father to him (during Sunday’s game).” On a second-and-5 game from the Broncos’ 30-yard line, with 5 minutes and 34 seconds left in the third quarter, Bridgewater had run six yards as he ducked for what was a first down. After colliding with linebacker Joe Bachie of Bengal, Bridgewater landed face down on the field and initially did not move after hitting the ground. The Broncos medical staff held his head motionless as they turned him over and pinned him to a plate. Bridgewater was then carted off the field and transported by ambulance to a hospital in downtown Denver. “It was absolutely scary,” said center Lloyd Cushenberry III. “Just to see him lying like this, I’m just glad he’s okay now, but it was absolutely scary.” Bridgewater, who passed 12-of-22 for 98 yards in the game, has started all 14 games for the Broncos this season. Sunday was the second concussion he suffered this season, as he left the team’s Week 4 loss to the Ravens just before halftime with a concussion. Bridgewater didn’t play in the second half of that game, but did play against the Steelers the following week.

