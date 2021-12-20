Amazon Prime Video to Live Stream International Cricket Matches; view the full program





Online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has successfully acquired the exclusive rights to live stream international cricket matches from the New Zealand cricket board, becoming the first streaming service in India to do so. Prime Video will stream international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand in all formats, starting with the New Zealand vs Bangladesh test series in January 2022. Prime members will also be able to access the exclusive stream of the Kiwi’s planned Indian women’s tour nation on February 22. According to a report from Exchange 4 Media, the country head of Amazon Prime Video India, Gaurav Gandhi said, cricket is arguably the most loved sport in India and our partnership with Cricket in New Zealand underlines our commitment to giving our customers what they want. The upcoming series will be Prime Videos, India’s first foray into live cricket. He added that the Kiwis have built a reputation as one of the best teams in global cricket across all formats and Indian cricket fans will be delighted to experience sporting action on Amazon Prime Video. New Zealand’s home schedule in 2022 In addition to Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in January 2022 and the India Women’s tour in February 2022, the Indian cricket team is also scheduled to visit the country in November 2022. At the same time, the Kiwis will face South Africa in their home in February, before facing Australia in March 2022 and the Netherlands in March-April 2022. Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming matches in New Zealand, starting with the first test match against Bangladesh January 1-5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The test series will conclude with the second test match from January 9-13 at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch. New Zealand’s position in the ICC Team Rankings New Zealand finished runner-up to Australia in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. Earlier this year, New Zealand won the inaugural cycle of the ICC World Test Championships by beating India in the final at Lords. Meanwhile, in 2019, the Kiwi squad led by Kane Williamson finished second to England in the 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. New Zealand is currently second behind India in the ICC Mens Test team rankings, while at the top of the ranking in the ODI format. While they are fourth in the ICC Mens T20 team rankings. Image: AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/amazon-prime-video-to-live-stream-international-cricket-matches-check-out-full-schedule.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos