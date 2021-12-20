Michigan Soccer 7 Lowest-Ranked Recruits from 2018 Help Pave the Way for Playoff Season

ANN ARBOR, I. Michigan football landed another top-10 recruiting class last week during the early signing period, but it’s the bottom third of Jim Harbaugh’s most criticized class that has elevated the Wolverines to a playoff appearance.

Elite recruitment under Harbaugh

Since his first full cycle in 2016, Harbaugh has consistently recruited at high level for Michigan. His 2016 class was No. 8 nationally and 2017’s class was No. 5. Over the past three years, Harbaugh brought in the No. 8 (and No. 1 in the Big Ten) class in 2019, the No. 10 class in 2020 and No. 13 in 2021.

That’s five top-10 classes and six top-15 classes in his first seven full cycles. The only outlier was 2018.

The class of 2018

Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class was ranked 22nd in the nation with seven four-stars, 12 three-stars and a kicker. It was widely criticized for having more players rated outside the top 700 than within the top 300 on the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

That doesn’t even take into account the fact that three of the top five players in that group would transfer — Mustapha Muhammad, Myles Sims and Joe Milton.

All four remaining four-stars from that class proved to be excellent players. Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting this year. Cam McGrone was the team’s top linebacker in 2019 before leaving for the NFL last season. Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes were/are novice offensive tackles of caliber.

But the difference for the 2018 class is the production Michigan got from seven players ranked 700th or below:

Vincent Gray — No. 700 player, No. 63 corner back

Michael Barrett — Number 751 player, Number 61 athlete

Luke Schoonmaker — No. 796 player, No. 39 tight end

Hassan Haskins — No. 975 player, No. 49 running back

German Green — No. 1,225 player, No. 97 safety

Ronnie Bell — No. 1,473 player, No. 212 wide receiver

Jake Moody — unranked

What have they done?

It’s almost unprecedented to get as much production from the lower end of a recruiting class as Michigan with this group.

Gray went on to become one of the team’s top two cornerbacks this season. Gray started against DJ Turner, defending seven passes and making 41 tackles — 3.5 for a loss. He looks like a legit NFL prospect.

Barrett has served in a variety of roles for the Wolverines, from starting VIPER under Don Brown in 2020 to returning to the field at linebacker in 2021. He was also a key weapon for Jay Harbaugh on special teams, be it running. of the ball on false punts or throwing a cross-field laterally to set up a kick-return touchdown.

Speaking of special teams, Green is an unsung hero for Michigan, both on punt and kick. Caden Kolesar was named Michigan special teams player of the year, but Green couldn’t have been far behind.

While his cumulative stats don’t jump off the page, Schoonmaker has been a critical cog in Michigan’s offense this season, not only catching three touchdown passes, but also helping lead the way that stalls for a dominant rushing attack. The effect of Michigan’s tight ends cannot be overstated.

Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Michigan Wolverines breaks the tackle of Micah McFadden #47 of the Indiana Hoosiers and scored a second half touchdown at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 06, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2021 Getty Images)

Everyone knows what Haskins has done — score 20 touchdowns and get 1,288 yards on 261 attempts. He was named a third-team All-American. Michigan fans won’t soon forget his five-touchdown performance that broke the losing streak against Ohio State.

An injury in the opener kept Bell sidelined all season, but he was the No. 1 receiver to come this year and is likely to take that role again in 2022. He caught 83 passes for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns in his college career.

Michigan wouldn’t be in the playoff without Moody, who made 22 of 24 field goals during the regular season, including a perfect 4-4 in both teams: the closest win over Nebraska and the loss to Michigan State. Hes also 88-for-88 in his career kicking extra points.

In summary, six of these seven players became career starters, two earned All-American honors, and each helped Michigan to a Big Ten title (with the technical exception of Bell, due to injury).

Developing talent under the radar

Recruiting rankings certainly matters, and it’s proven by the teams with the highest-rated classes that dominate the College Football Playoff. But Michigan’s success with an under-the-radar prospect gives these personnel some major credibility.

In the three years since the signing of the 2018 class, several other three-star players have excelled at Michigan: Turner, Mike Morris, Mike Sainristil, Nikhai Hill-Green, Kris Jenkins, Andrel Anthony, and Rod Moore, to name a few .

Everyone is raving about Will Johnson, Darrius Clemons, Keon Sabb, and the other four-star 2022-class talents – and for good reason! But the history of Jim Harbaughs staff developing underrated players could also foreshadow promising careers for the likes of Amorion Walker, Myles Pollard, Damani Dent, Deuce Spurlock, Connor Jones and others who just joined the Maize and Blue connected.