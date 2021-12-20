Chloe Kim and Shaun White thrilled fans on the Dew Tour





The December Dew Tour stop is always a big stop for the best snowboarders and freestyle skiers and for the fans who come to party and watch. In an Olympic season like this, it’s even bigger an important Olympic qualifying event for many athletes and a strong look at what to expect in February. If this year’s event in Copper Mountain, Colorado was any indication, the competition in the halfpipe and slopestyle course at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games will be tight, filled with bigger tricks than ever before. In the halfpipe, American Chloe Kim, the defending gold medalist who took nearly two years off, won her final run of the Dew Tour final, announcing that she is still the woman to beat. But the field is getting closer. On the male side, the Japanese can dominate. Yuto Totsuka won and Ayumu Hirano landed the first triple cork in competition, a sports-rattling statement that sharpens the stakes. Much of the winter’s attention goes to snowboarder Shaun White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Now 35, he’s trying to make his fifth (and last, he said) Olympics, but failed to make the podium on the Dew Tour.

American men took their place in both freestyle ski events. In the halfpipe they took four of the top five places, led by Alex Ferreira. In slopestyle, Colby Stevenson, Alex Hall and Nick Goepper took the podium. For all of them, the immediate goal is to make the deep US team for Beijing.

The women’s freestyle skiers were led by 18-year-old Eileen Gu. Born and raised in San Francisco, but vying for her mother’s native China, she is the breakout star in Beijing. Gu won in the halfpipe and finished second in slopestyle behind Tess Ledeux of France. Back in the snowboard version of slopestyle, where athletes navigate a series of rails and several huge jumps, defending United States Olympic champion Red Gerard took first place. But competition in Beijing promises to be fierce. American Chris Corning was second and Mark McMorris, the decorated Canadian veteran, was third.

The women’s competition in Beijing is perhaps even more open. The first four places were won by athletes from four different countries, all for Jamie Anderson, the American and two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, who finished seventh.

