Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Times, TV Channels, Schedule for NFL Week 15 Games
We were supposed to have no doubleheaders on Monday night this season. However, the ongoing COVID pandemic has changed the NFL’s plans.
As a result, two games will be played on the Monday of NFL Week 15. Technically, it won’t be a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader, but it will be just as good as one for NFL fans.
The first game, which will take place at 5:00 PM ET, has been moved to Saturday afternoon. The Browns and Raiders were originally scheduled to go head to head, but the Browns had more than 20 players on the COVID roster due to an outbreak within the team. So the game was moved forward two days in hopes of stopping the spread.
Meanwhile, the Bears play host to the Vikings in the original Week 15 matchup “Monday Night Football” matchup. That game will have an impact on the NFC Wild Card race. The Bears are not involved in the chase. The Vikings are.
Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s two games, including ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, on Week 15, including kick-off time and more.
Watch Monday Night NFL Games Live with FuboTV
Who’s playing football on Monday night tonight?
Below is the full schedule for the rare two-game NFL Monday into Week 15.
|Game
|Time
|TV channel
|Raiders at Browns
|5:00 p.m. ET
|NFL Network, fuboTV
|Vikings at Bears
|20:15 ET
|ESPN, fuboTV
What time are the NFL games on Mondays?
Here’s how to watch each of the NFL games on Monday in Week 15.
Raiders at Browns
- kick off: 5pm ET, 2pm PT
- TV channel (national): NFL Network
- live stream: fuboTV
The Raiders (6-7) and Browns (7-6) were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, but a COVID outbreak at the Browns’ camp forced the game to be postponed for two days. As a result, they play a Monday afternoon game as a starter to ‘Monday Night Football’.
The Browns had 20-plus players on the COVID list for most of the week, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. That list was shortened thanks to the game postponement, but Cleveland will still be forced to start Mullens as Mayfield was unable to test outside of protocol this week. That would provide a good dose of Nick Chubb, who thinks he will get a lot of contact with Kareem Hunt, who is confused and on the COVID list.
As for the Raiders, they are coming off a 39 point loss to the Chiefs and hoping to come back. They have a strong pass rush that could test Cleveland’s offensive line, who has multiple tackles on the COVID list while Jack Conklin is out this season. And if Derek Carr can avoid being pressured too much by Myles Garrett, the Raiders should have a chance to pass the Browns’ defense.
Streamers can watch this match, which is broadcast on NFL Network, by using fuboTV. Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.
Vikings at Bears
- kick off8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM PT
- TV channel (national): ESPN
- live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App |fuboTV
The Bears (4-9) will host the Vikings (6-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 15. The Vikings are jockeying with several other teams for the potential No. 7 place in the NFC playoff. photo while the Bears will most likely miss the 2021 postseason.
Chicago has struggled this season to build a rhythm on offense. They started Andy Dalton to start the year before adding rookie Justin Fields to the lineup. Fields has been flashed, but is inconsistent. The play-calling hasn’t helped him either, and it seems likely that the Bears will switch from coach Matt Nagy after the 2021 NFL season.
The Bears’ defense isn’t as strong as it once was either. They have a decent pass rush even with Khalil Mack for the season, but they have some gaps in the secondary as Artie Burns has proven to be a poor replacement for Kyle Fuller.
Meanwhile, the Vikings are in a strangely limbo situation where they want to make it to the playoffs, but still probably have too many holes in the defense to make a deep run after the season. Mike Zimmer joins Nagy in the hot seat and he may be gone if the Vikings can’t make the playoffs or win a playoff game.
Minnesota is still better than Chicago and is a deserved favorite in this game. However, they are only 5-7 in single-possession games this season, so the Bears could be a tough challenge for them.
If one game on the “Monday Night Football” schedule seemed destined to become an exhausting slog, this would be the one. So get ready for a good old-fashioned defense battle.
Streamers can watch this match by using fuboTV. Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
The Browns-Raiders game can be viewed for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app. You must enter cable/satellite subscription credentials to access.
As for the Bears-Vikings game, it will be available to stream live on all of ESPN’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.), as they own the broadcasting rights for “Monday Night Football”. This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
|Streaming option
|Need a cable subscription?
|Free?
|Cost
|Free trial?
|ESPN.com/ESPN App
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|NFL app
|new
|Yes
|–
|–
|Yahoo! Sports app
|new
|Yes
|–
|–
|fuboTV
|new
|new
|$60/month
|Yes
|Direct TV Stream
|new
|new
|$55/month
|Yes
|Hulu Plus Live TV
|new
|new
|$55/month
|Yes
|Sling TV
|new
|new
|$35/month
|new
|YouTube TV
|new
|new
|$65/month
|Yes
NFL Schedule Week 15
Thursday December 16
|Game
|Time
|National TV
|Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 (OT)
|8:20 p.m.
|FOX
Saturday December 18
|Game
|Time
|National TV
|Foals 27, Patriots 17
|8:15 pm
|NFL Network
sunday 19 december
|Game
|Time
|National TV
|Panthers vs Bills
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Cardinals vs Lions
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Texans vs Jaguars
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|Jets vs Dolphins
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|Cowboys vs Giants
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Titans vs Steelers
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|bengal vs. Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Falcons vs. 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|packers vs. Ravens
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Saints vs Corsairs
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
Monday December 20
|Game
|Time
|National TV
|Raiders vs. browns
|5 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Vikings vs Bears
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
tuesday 21 dec
|Game
|Time
|National TV
|Seahawks vs. Rams
|7 p.m.
|FOX
|Washington Football Team vs. Eagles
|7 p.m.
|FOX
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|Dec 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
