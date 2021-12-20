Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Times, TV Channels, Schedule for NFL Week 15 Games

We were supposed to have no doubleheaders on Monday night this season. However, the ongoing COVID pandemic has changed the NFL’s plans.

As a result, two games will be played on the Monday of NFL Week 15. Technically, it won’t be a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader, but it will be just as good as one for NFL fans.

The first game, which will take place at 5:00 PM ET, has been moved to Saturday afternoon. The Browns and Raiders were originally scheduled to go head to head, but the Browns had more than 20 players on the COVID roster due to an outbreak within the team. So the game was moved forward two days in hopes of stopping the spread.

Meanwhile, the Bears play host to the Vikings in the original Week 15 matchup “Monday Night Football” matchup. That game will have an impact on the NFC Wild Card race. The Bears are not involved in the chase. The Vikings are.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s two games, including ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, on Week 15, including kick-off time and more.

Who’s playing football on Monday night tonight?

Below is the full schedule for the rare two-game NFL Monday into Week 15.

Game Time TV channel Raiders at Browns 5:00 p.m. ET NFL Network, fuboTV Vikings at Bears 20:15 ET ESPN, fuboTV

What time are the NFL games on Mondays?

Here’s how to watch each of the NFL games on Monday in Week 15.

Raiders at Browns

kick off : 5pm ET, 2pm PT

: 5pm ET, 2pm PT TV channel (national) : NFL Network

TV channel (national) : NFL Network

The Raiders (6-7) and Browns (7-6) were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, but a COVID outbreak at the Browns’ camp forced the game to be postponed for two days. As a result, they play a Monday afternoon game as a starter to ‘Monday Night Football’.

The Browns had 20-plus players on the COVID list for most of the week, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. That list was shortened thanks to the game postponement, but Cleveland will still be forced to start Mullens as Mayfield was unable to test outside of protocol this week. That would provide a good dose of Nick Chubb, who thinks he will get a lot of contact with Kareem Hunt, who is confused and on the COVID list.

As for the Raiders, they are coming off a 39 point loss to the Chiefs and hoping to come back. They have a strong pass rush that could test Cleveland’s offensive line, who has multiple tackles on the COVID list while Jack Conklin is out this season. And if Derek Carr can avoid being pressured too much by Myles Garrett, the Raiders should have a chance to pass the Browns’ defense.

Streamers can watch this match, which is broadcast on NFL Network.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.

Vikings at Bears

kick off 8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM PT

8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM PT TV channel (national) : ESPN

TV channel (national) : ESPN
live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App

The Bears (4-9) will host the Vikings (6-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 15. The Vikings are jockeying with several other teams for the potential No. 7 place in the NFC playoff. photo while the Bears will most likely miss the 2021 postseason.

Chicago has struggled this season to build a rhythm on offense. They started Andy Dalton to start the year before adding rookie Justin Fields to the lineup. Fields has been flashed, but is inconsistent. The play-calling hasn’t helped him either, and it seems likely that the Bears will switch from coach Matt Nagy after the 2021 NFL season.

The Bears’ defense isn’t as strong as it once was either. They have a decent pass rush even with Khalil Mack for the season, but they have some gaps in the secondary as Artie Burns has proven to be a poor replacement for Kyle Fuller.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are in a strangely limbo situation where they want to make it to the playoffs, but still probably have too many holes in the defense to make a deep run after the season. Mike Zimmer joins Nagy in the hot seat and he may be gone if the Vikings can’t make the playoffs or win a playoff game.

Minnesota is still better than Chicago and is a deserved favorite in this game. However, they are only 5-7 in single-possession games this season, so the Bears could be a tough challenge for them.

If one game on the “Monday Night Football” schedule seemed destined to become an exhausting slog, this would be the one. So get ready for a good old-fashioned defense battle.

Streamers can watch this match on ESPN platforms.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Browns-Raiders game can be viewed for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app.

As for the Bears-Vikings game, it will be available to stream live on all of ESPN's digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.), as they own the broadcasting rights for "Monday Night Football".

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream "Monday Night Football" during the 2021 NFL season.

Streaming option Need a cable subscription? Free? Cost Free trial? ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes – – NFL app new Yes – – Yahoo! Sports app new Yes – – fuboTV new new $60/month Yes Direct TV Stream new new $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV new new $55/month Yes Sling TV new new $35/month new YouTube TV new new $65/month Yes

NFL Schedule Week 15

Thursday December 16

Game Time National TV Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 (OT) 8:20 p.m. FOX

Saturday December 18

Game Time National TV Foals 27, Patriots 17 8:15 pm NFL Network

sunday 19 december

Game Time National TV Panthers vs Bills 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Cardinals vs Lions 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Texans vs Jaguars 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Jets vs Dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Cowboys vs Giants 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Titans vs Steelers 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS bengal vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS Falcons vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS packers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. FOX Saints vs Corsairs 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday December 20

Game Time National TV Raiders vs. browns 5 p.m. NFL Network Vikings vs Bears 8:15 pm ESPN

tuesday 21 dec

Game Time National TV Seahawks vs. Rams 7 p.m. FOX Washington Football Team vs. Eagles 7 p.m. FOX

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.