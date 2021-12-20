Connect with us

Who's playing on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Times, TV Channels, Schedule for NFL Week 15 Games

We were supposed to have no doubleheaders on Monday night this season. However, the ongoing COVID pandemic has changed the NFL’s plans.

As a result, two games will be played on the Monday of NFL Week 15. Technically, it won’t be a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader, but it will be just as good as one for NFL fans.

The first game, which will take place at 5:00 PM ET, has been moved to Saturday afternoon. The Browns and Raiders were originally scheduled to go head to head, but the Browns had more than 20 players on the COVID roster due to an outbreak within the team. So the game was moved forward two days in hopes of stopping the spread.

Meanwhile, the Bears play host to the Vikings in the original Week 15 matchup “Monday Night Football” matchup. That game will have an impact on the NFC Wild Card race. The Bears are not involved in the chase. The Vikings are.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s two games, including ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, on Week 15, including kick-off time and more.

LAKE:Watch Monday Night NFL Games Live with FuboTV (7 Days Free Trial)

Who’s playing football on Monday night tonight?

Below is the full schedule for the rare two-game NFL Monday into Week 15.

GameTimeTV channel
Raiders at Browns5:00 p.m. ETNFL Network, fuboTV
Vikings at Bears20:15 ETESPN, fuboTV

What time are the NFL games on Mondays?

Here’s how to watch each of the NFL games on Monday in Week 15.

Raiders at Browns

  • kick off: 5pm ET, 2pm PT
  • TV channel (national): NFL Network
  • live stream: fuboTV

The Raiders (6-7) and Browns (7-6) were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, but a COVID outbreak at the Browns’ camp forced the game to be postponed for two days. As a result, they play a Monday afternoon game as a starter to ‘Monday Night Football’.

The Browns had 20-plus players on the COVID list for most of the week, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. That list was shortened thanks to the game postponement, but Cleveland will still be forced to start Mullens as Mayfield was unable to test outside of protocol this week. That would provide a good dose of Nick Chubb, who thinks he will get a lot of contact with Kareem Hunt, who is confused and on the COVID list.

As for the Raiders, they are coming off a 39 point loss to the Chiefs and hoping to come back. They have a strong pass rush that could test Cleveland’s offensive line, who has multiple tackles on the COVID list while Jack Conklin is out this season. And if Derek Carr can avoid being pressured too much by Myles Garrett, the Raiders should have a chance to pass the Browns’ defense.

Streamers can watch this match, which is broadcast on NFL Network, by using fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.

Vikings at Bears

  • kick off8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM PT
  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App |fuboTV

The Bears (4-9) will host the Vikings (6-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 15. The Vikings are jockeying with several other teams for the potential No. 7 place in the NFC playoff. photo while the Bears will most likely miss the 2021 postseason.

Chicago has struggled this season to build a rhythm on offense. They started Andy Dalton to start the year before adding rookie Justin Fields to the lineup. Fields has been flashed, but is inconsistent. The play-calling hasn’t helped him either, and it seems likely that the Bears will switch from coach Matt Nagy after the 2021 NFL season.

The Bears’ defense isn’t as strong as it once was either. They have a decent pass rush even with Khalil Mack for the season, but they have some gaps in the secondary as Artie Burns has proven to be a poor replacement for Kyle Fuller.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are in a strangely limbo situation where they want to make it to the playoffs, but still probably have too many holes in the defense to make a deep run after the season. Mike Zimmer joins Nagy in the hot seat and he may be gone if the Vikings can’t make the playoffs or win a playoff game.

Minnesota is still better than Chicago and is a deserved favorite in this game. However, they are only 5-7 in single-possession games this season, so the Bears could be a tough challenge for them.

If one game on the “Monday Night Football” schedule seemed destined to become an exhausting slog, this would be the one. So get ready for a good old-fashioned defense battle.

Streamers can watch this match by using fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Browns-Raiders game can be viewed for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app. You must enter cable/satellite subscription credentials to access.

As for the Bears-Vikings game, it will be available to stream live on all of ESPN’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.), as they own the broadcasting rights for “Monday Night Football”. This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Streaming optionNeed a cable subscription?Free?CostFree trial?
ESPN.com/ESPN AppYesYes
NFL appnewYes
Yahoo! Sports appnewYes
fuboTVnewnew$60/monthYes
Direct TV Streamnewnew$55/monthYes
Hulu Plus Live TVnewnew$55/monthYes
Sling TVnewnew$35/monthnew
YouTube TVnewnew$65/monthYes

NFL Schedule Week 15

Thursday December 16

GameTimeNational TV
Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 (OT)8:20 p.m.FOX

Saturday December 18

GameTimeNational TV
Foals 27, Patriots 178:15 pmNFL Network

sunday 19 december

GameTimeNational TV
Panthers vs Bills1 o’clock in the afternoonFOX
Cardinals vs Lions1 o’clock in the afternoonFOX
Texans vs Jaguars1 o’clock in the afternoonCBS
Jets vs Dolphins1 o’clock in the afternoonCBS
Cowboys vs Giants1 o’clock in the afternoonFOX
Titans vs Steelers1 o’clock in the afternoonCBS
bengal vs. Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
Falcons vs. 49ers4:05 p.m.CBS
packers vs. Ravens4:25 p.m.FOX
Saints vs Corsairs8:20 p.m.NBC

Monday December 20

GameTimeNational TV
Raiders vs. browns5 p.m.NFL Network
Vikings vs Bears8:15 pmESPN

tuesday 21 dec

GameTimeNational TV
Seahawks vs. Rams7 p.m.FOX
Washington Football Team vs. Eagles7 p.m.FOX

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.

WeekDatematchup
Week 1Sep 13Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2September 20thGreen Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
week 327 SeptDallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 44 OctoberLos Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 511 OctoberBaltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
week 6Oct 18Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
week 7October 25Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
week 8November 1stKansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
week 9Nov 8Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
week 10Nov 15San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
week 11Nov 22Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Week 12Nov 29Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec 6Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
Week 14Dec 13Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15the 20th of DecemberChicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 16December 27New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17January 3rdPittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/monday-night-football-time-channel-schedule-week-15/1eys6pbyqh5rl1augsytz3hg2l

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

