Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19, Australian Open 2022, tennis news





It is unclear whether Rafael Nadal will contest the Australian Open after he revealed he tested positive for Covid while recovering from injury.

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi, where he took part in a practice tournament last week. “I am going through some unpleasant moments, but I am confident that I will improve little by little. I am now locked up at home and have informed the people who have been in contact with me,” he wrote on Twitter. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > “Due to the situation, I have to have full flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution,” added the 35-year-old. “I will keep you informed of any decisions regarding my future tournaments.” The Spanish former world No. 1 was set to fly to Melbourne later this month to participate in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. Nadal lost to another former world number one, Andy Murray, in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi on Friday, his first match since August. He lost on Saturday to Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Despite missing nearly half of the season, he finished as number 6 in the world in 2021 after taking two titles in Barcelona and Rome and making it to the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. His positive Covid test casts serious doubt on Nadal’s participation in the Australian Open in January after he admitted over the weekend there was “no guarantee” of his involvement”. Australian Open chefs are sweating over the availability of several big stars as the grand slam tournament starts. Debate over Covid-19 protocols, especially the vaccination mandate, has dominated the discussion, but increasing injuries and illness are becoming a concern. Dominic Thiem’s ​​announced he will not compete in the ATP Cup or Sydney Tennis Classic – which he headlined in the men’s race – and is also questioning whether he will play at the Australian Open. That news follows the withdrawal of Roger Federer (knee) and Stan Wawrinka (foot) and the mystery surrounding Novak Djokovic’s plans. The women’s field also lost reigning Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady (foot) on Sunday. Brady joins former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova (hand) and grand slam champions Serena Williams (hamstring), Bianca Andreescu (personal reasons) and Svetlana Kuznetsova in their absence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/tennis/rafael-nadal-tests-positive-to-covid19-casting-doubt-over-australian-open/news-story/117225327389a8d1c1c6e0c80dbe280b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos