Sports
US-Canada women’s hockey game in St. Paul canceled due to concerns over COVID
ST. PAUL Growing concerns about the latest virus variant and how it could affect the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are due to start in less than two months, hit the State of Hockey on Monday afternoon. The women’s hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada scheduled for Monday night for Xcel Energy Center was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, about six hours prior to what would have been the opening face-off.
“We were extremely disappointed not to be able to play the game tonight,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. We were grateful for the wonderful support we have received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and look forward to the next time we are here in Minnesota.
The match would be the final US stop on the My Why Tour, which had pitted these neighboring rivals against each other in six previous matches, played at different locations in both countries. Canada leads the series 4-2 after winning some overtime in a suburb of St. Louis last week.
An Xcel Energy Center official said based on pre-sale ticket sales, they expected an attendance of more than 10,000 Monday night at the Wilds home track. According to the USA Hockey statement, all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are automatically refunded. Refunds for tickets purchased elsewhere are available at the point of purchase.
Team USA, the defending gold medalist, is coached by White Bear Lake, Minnesota native Joel Johnson, and consists of nine players who are either from Minnesota or have played college hockey in the state.
Monday’s game would also include a small ceremony on the ice in honor of Gigi Marvin on her retirement from hockey. The native of Warroad, Minnesota, was the Ms. Hockey winner in 2005, played for the Minnesota Gophers and was a three-time Olympian for Team USA, won silver in 2010 and 2014 and took home gold in 2018.
With growing concerns about COVID-19, both in North America and globally, and several NHL teams having to close their doors for a while this week, feelings are growing that the men’s professional league may decide not to send players to Beijing for the Winter Games, as they had originally planned, although no official announcement has been made regarding NHLers at the Olympics. Wild general manager Bill Guerin, himself a former Olympian, was recently appointed to the same position at Team USA.
Sources
2/ https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/sports/hockey/7328153-USA-Canada-womens-hockey-matchup-in-St.-Paul-canceled-due-to-COVID-concerns
