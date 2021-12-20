17 Best Deals From Amazon, Dick’s, Ulta And Other Top Retailers Available Now – WKRG News 5.

As the year draws to a close, major retailers such as Amazon, Chewy, Dicks Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Kohls, Ulta and more are doing their best to close 2021 on a high. This is why you can still find a plethora of deep discounts across the board.

If you are looking for something from a drill set to a treadmill to start 2022 right, now is the time to shop. This list of deals covers something for everyone, whether you’re interested in gadgets, beauty, fitness or anything else.

Best deals from top stores to shop today

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live: 47% discount at Amazon

These earbuds feature active noise cancellation so you can reduce your distractions and fully enjoy your listening experience. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, a simple tap will bring you back. Multitask effortlessly with the always-on voice assistant.

Frisco Boulder Plaid Insulated Dog & Cat Puffer Coat: 50% discount at Chewy

This puffer coat is designed to keep your dog or cat warm in cool weather. It has a comfortable fleece lining and a water-repellent exterior. There is a covered leash hole and the jacket has a Velcro closure for safety and convenience.

Goaliath 54″ Prodigy In-Ground Basketball Hoop: $699.99 at Dicks Sporting Goods (was $1,299.99)

The Goaliath Prodigy basketball hoop features a 54-inch tempered glass backboard with a regular-sized shooting square. It can be adjusted from 7.5 to 10 feet to grow with your aspiring basketball prodigy. The anchor attachment allows you to take the basketball hoop with you if you ever move.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20 Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combination Kit: 32% discount at Home Depot

This drill set comes with two 20 volt MAX lithium-ion batteries, a charger and a carrying case. The impact driver has a powerful brushless motor that can deliver impressive power, while the drill has a compact size yet delivers 13% more power than previous models.

Hasbro Marvel Spider-Man Spider Escape Jet Figure Set: $44.99 at Kohls (was $52.99)

The latest Spider-Man movie isn’t even out for a week, and it’s already one of the greatest movies in history. This playset includes a Spider-Man figure, a Doctor Strange figure, a Vulture figure and a fighter jet with four projectiles. Spider-Man can fall through the bottom of the jet to spring into action when duty calls.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair: 47% discount at Staples

This high-quality gaming chair is a perfect fit for the gamer in your life. It features folding arms, a padded headrest and a padded seat for ultimate comfort. In addition, the chair has lumbar support, tilt tension and a tilt lock. It can support up to 275 pounds.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit: 50% discount at Ulta Beauty

The professional quality powder in this highlighter set gives you a radiant, eye-catching glow. It has four shades of pink (Marshmallow, Gumdrop, Starburst and Butterscotch) each of which has buildable coverage infused with a metallic sheen. The powder is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free.

Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: 40% off at Amazon

The next-generation HERO sensors in this mouse have up to 10 times the power and efficiency of previous models. With an ultra-long battery life and LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, this is the mouse that gives you the edge when gaming. The compact design features built-in nano receiver storage, making this mouse ideal for travel.

Frisco self-heating bolster around cat bed: 40% discount at Chewy

This ingenious bed offers your cat the ultimate in comfort as it reflects their body heat back to keep them warm. There are no wires or plugs, so this cozy bed is safe and easy to clean.

NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill: $999.99 at Dicks Sporting Goods (was $1,799.99)

Fitness is a lifestyle. This 300 lb. capacity treadmill is built to last, so you can make it part of your regular workout regimen. It features a touchscreen, smart response motor, commercial grade treadmill and cushioned deck. A free 30-day iFIT Family Membership is included with your purchase.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3 Speed ​​1 Inch Cordless Impact Wrench Set: 62% discount at Home Depot

This RYOBI impact wrench set features a 3-speed tool and a compact yet robust design. It uses the popular 18V ONE+ battery, and the kit comes with the tool, battery, charger and user manual.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Airfryer: $179.99 at Kohls (Was $249.99)

If you’ve ever wanted to try air frying, now is the time. The Ninja Foodi indoor grill is a virtually smoke-free model that can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees. Airfrying technology allows you to turn frozen foods into charcoal grilled treats in just 25 minutes. The device comes with a booklet of 20 recipes to start your culinary adventures.

Verbatim PinStripe 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drives: 44% discount at Staples

It seems you can never have enough storage space. This set of five USB flash drives comes in a variety of colors and offers USB 3.0 performance, but is compatible with USB 2.0. Each 2-inch unit can store up to 64 GB of data.

ULTA Lipglossary: 50% discount at Ulta Beauty

If lip gloss is your thing, you will love this range from Ulta Beauty. This deluxe kit contains 16 items: four tinted lip oils, four lip glosses, four matte liquid lipsticks and four lip stains. These cruelty-free products are available in a wide variety of colors to suit all your moods.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ Keyboard: 50% off at Amazon

This keyboard’s intuitive setup will get you up and running in seconds. Thanks to the free corner hinge, you can place the tablet the way you want. Thanks to the keyboard cover, you can take this Bluetooth accessory with you wherever you go.

Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table: $299.98 at Dicks Sporting Goods (was $599.99)

For the family that is serious about table tennis. This robust indoor model is designed to provide optimum resilience. It can be assembled by two people in less than 90 minutes and has castors with lockable casters for easy transport.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker: $129.99 at Kohls (was $179.99)

With the popular Fitbit Charge 5 you can keep track of your health and fitness. With its variety of features that monitor a wide range of health metrics, you can optimize your workout routine for maximum impact. While this device is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition, it is an excellent tool to use with your healthcare provider.

