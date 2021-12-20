England greats rue second consecutive Ashes defeat in Australia





(Reuters) – England’s heavy 275-run loss to Australia in Monday’s second Ashes Test left former players questioning not only the Adelaide tourist squad’s roster but also their punching skills. Australia went up 2-0 in the five-game streak and Monday marked 4,000 days since England won an Ashes Test Down Under, their last win in the 2010-11 series. England outfitted spinner Jack Leach and on a lane where his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon took five wickets, skipper Joe Root himself finished bowling 26 overs, while fast bowler Ollie Robinson also switched to off-spin. “Robinson bowled from spin, Lyon ripped the square and England’s spinners sat on the bench. You really couldn’t make it up,” former England captain Mike Atherton wrote in The Times. “The margins of defeat were wide and the fighting spirit of the last afternoon should not disguise the fact that England, for the second time in as many tests, have outsmarted and outplayed. “Once again the batting has been completely disappointing and they are facing a returning and refreshed Pat Cummins as Australia announced an unchanged squad for the Boxing Day test. Root’s Ashes dreams are hanging by a thread.” Chris Woakes’ selection was also criticized after taking just one wicket for 149 runs in the match, with Geoffrey Boycott saying the runs he added in the middle order did not make up for his “lack of wicket-taking ability abroad”. “England continued to select Chris Woakes for his late order runs to help their vulnerable batting. Did his Adelaide runs affect their winning or losing the test? No,” Boycott wrote in The Telegraph. “If he tried to hit the middle of the Aussie bats, he succeeded… We have to pick bowlers to take 20 wickets and our batsmen have to do better.” Root set a record with his 23rd defeat as England captain in 58 tests. But even though he is 158 runs behind former Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousuf’s record for most runs in a calendar year (1788), the verdict is that his batting lineup disappointed him again, especially openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. Story continues “The two openers are walking wickets and the Australian bowlers are lining up to take them,” Boycott added. “It’s not ideal, but Joe Root might have to hit (on number) three at some point… England have to do something else because they don’t score enough points to put Australia under any kind of scoreboard pressure.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Radnedge)

