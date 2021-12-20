Field hockey season overview 2021

The Rutgers fall 2021 field hockey season was undoubtedly legendary. A sleeping giant building under the leadership of head coach Marital Meredith really burst onto the national scene in her 10e season with a historic campaign.

Going into the season, Rutgers’ schedule record for wins was 15, and most wins under head coach Marital Meredith had been 13. In 2021, RU shattered that record, ending the season 19-4. Rutgers claimed victories this season at number 12 Duke, at number 6 UConn, vs. number 16 Syracuse, vs. 20 Monmouth, No. 22 Delaware, No. 3 Northwestern, No. 17 Princeton, No. 4 Penn State, vs. No. 8 Maryland, at No. 21 Ohio State, vs. No. 7 Penn State, vs. No. 2 Michigan, vs. No. 17 Delaware.

Dating back to 2004, the Scarlet Knights have 32 ranked wins. 29 of them have come in the last five seasons, 26 of them in the last four years, which is a sign of the continuous improvement of the program under coach Civico.

The team’s success continued down the road, winning at No. 12 Duke, at No. 6 UConn, at No. 22 Delaware, at No. 3 Northwestern, at No. 17 Princeton, at No. 4 Penn State and 21 Ohio State Amid all the ranked wins were some highlights as RU took six wins over top-10 teams (at No. 6 UConn, at No. 3 Northwestern, at No. 4 Penn State, vs. No. 8 Maryland, vs. No. 7 Penn State and vs. No. 2 Michigan). That group included the highest-ranking team ever beaten (No. 2 Michigan), a win over eventual national champions (No. 3 Northwestern) and the team’s first win over Maryland since joining the Big Ten, marking a 23-year drought in relation to the mounds.

Big Ten Conference Wins: 6

Rutgers finished with a 6-2 point in conference games, the best since joining the league in 2014-15. This led to the team’s best result in conference play, tied for second place and placing number 2 in the Big Ten tournament.

Attendance: 1,617 fans attended the Big Ten Championship game in Piscataway, the largest crowd in the NCAA this season

It marked the largest crowd in NCAA Division I Field Hockey since 2018. The games played at Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament represented five of the top six crowds in Division I NCAA Field Hockey this season.

An incredible moment in a season filled with them, Rutgers won three games in four days at their home turf to raise the Big Ten Tournament trophy. RU defeated Indiana, No. 7 Penn State and then No. 2 Michigan in a row to capture the first-ever Big Ten Tournament title for a Rutgers athletic program. Curry Burns and Gianna Glatz were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team for leading a defensive led performance, with Curry Burns named the Big Ten Tournament MVP. After winning the Big Ten tournament, the Scarlet Knights gathered that Sunday night to watch the NCAA Selection Show. When the bracket was unveiled, RU was shown as the No. 1 overall for the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program’s history. That was followed shortly after with the team’s first-ever No. 1 ranking in the NFHCA Coaches Poll. Rutgers entered the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018, making his fourth NCAA tournament ever. The Scarlet Knights hosted the Piscataway Regional and faced Delaware in the first round. The team defeated the Blue Hens 2-1, claiming the team’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1986. Their third-ever NCAA Tournament win took the team to the Elite Eight, where the season ended with a heartbreaking shootout loss against the number 9 Liberty. .

Big Ten Fellow Player of the Year: Gianna Glatz

First Team All-Big Ten: Katie Larmour and Gianna Glatz

Second Team All Big Ten: Curry Burns and Milena Redlingshoefer

Sportsmanship Award: Gianna Mancinic

First team: Curry Burns , Katie Larmour and Gianna Glatz

Second team: Milena Redlingshoefer and Liz romano

First team: Gianna Glatz

Second team: Katie Larmour

Glatz earns her third career All-American recognition, marking the second consecutive season she was named a First Team All-American. She was one of only two goalkeepers in the first team. She is the first player in Rutgers history to be named an All-American First Team twice and the first three-time All-American for RU since Andschana Mendes in 1999-2001. Larmour earned All-American recognition for the second year in a row after being named First Team All-American last season. It was the third consecutive season that RU had multiple All-Americans. Prior to 2019, there had not been multiple Scarlet Knights named All-Americans in the same season since 1986.

Katie Larmour and Gianna Glatz

Katie Amanda Beck, Noelle Besette, Curry Brands, Olivia Drea, Gianna Glatz, Rachel Houston, Sophia Howard, Lauren Kokoskie, Maggie Lamb , Katie Larmor, Gianna Mancinic , Isabella Mancinic , Bridy Molyneaux , Tayla Parkes , Elise Pettisani , Milena Redlingshoefer , abby regn, Liz romano , Kassidy Shetler, Carly Snarskic , Annie Walsh

British coaches: Marital Meredith , Maddy Sposito , Ajai Dhadwal , Joey Civico

Gallery: (12-20-2021) Field hockey: the best of the 2021 season

With added suitability from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scarlet Knights brought back a large group of impact seniors for a fifth year ‘On the Banks’. With so many senior contributions this season, the program had to hold two separate Senior Days.

‘Super Seniors’: Curry Burns , Gianna Glatz , Katie Larmour , Gianna Mancinic , Kassidy Shetler

A hugely talented group, this group included a trio of perennial captains and leaders in Burns, Glatz and Larmour in addition to longtime starters in Gianna Mancinic and Kassidy Shetler .

Glatz, the nation’s best goalkeeper, set statistical records with a 0.93 goals-to-average and 0.796 save rate.

Larmour scored one goal and provided five assists in her sixth year on the Banks.

Burns expanded RU’s defense, adding four goals and three assists in two defensive saves.

Mancini started 19 games and finished fourth on the team with five goals and 11 points. Shetler started 18 games with three goals.

Four-year-old seniors: Noelle Bessette , Olivia Drea , Milena Redlingshoefer , Abby Regn , Liz romano , Tayla Parkes

An impactful group, with four players who see time as perennial starters. The group included two rosters for all regions this season.

Redlingshoefer led the team in goals (eight), assists (12) and points (28). Romano started every game as a central defender, while Parkes took fourth place on the team with five goals and 11 points.

While RU had a hugely impactful senior class, the program will bring back many talented undergrads.

RU received great contributions from three freshmen who became a permanent fixture in the starting line-up. Lucy Bannatyne equal for the team leader with eight goals, Iris Langejans started all 23 games at the back and Guillermina Causuarano made 21 starts in midfield. Each of them earned a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

sophomore Bridy Molyneaux finished third on the team with six goals, including five in the last seven games of the season.

Junior Rachel Houston started all 23 games at forward with three goals and three assists.

Amanda Beck (20 games played), Carly Snarskic (20 games, two starts, two goals), Maggie Lamb (21 games played, two starts) and Isabella Mancinic (12 games played, two starts) were all valuable role players for the team and contributed to the team’s success.

Sophia Howard started the first two games of the season in goal and played in five overall with appearances in two shutouts. Noelle Leaf played in four games as true freshmen, while other players took red shirt seasons.

The Scarlet Knights are well positioned to maintain the positive momentum of this historic season and are well positioned for future success.