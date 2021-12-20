SC State football players celebrate after a touchdown. SC State football players celebrate after a touchdown.

ORANJEBURG, SC On Saturday, cheers from South Carolina State University alumni and fans echoed through the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Confetti was shot into the air as the SC States soccer team was congratulated and awarded the trophy at the end of the game.

I feel great because they underestimated the MEAC. They said SWAC came in with Prime Time, but guess what, we beat them! This is great for our university, we needed this, said 2000 alumna Korie Wade.

SC State soccer team overwhelms coach Oliver Buddy Pough after they win the game. SC State soccer team overwhelms coach Oliver Buddy Pough after they win the game.

Wades Prime Time reference was to Jackson State University Coach Deion Prime Time Sanders. SC State scored a 31-10 win against Sanders Tigers in the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Jackson State started with a 7-0 lead, but by the end of the second quarter, the Bulldogs forced an interception that changed the mood of the entire game. changed.

Though the Bulldogs were considered the underdogs at the celebration, the team was unstoppable. SC State receiver Shaquan Davis caught three of the four touchdown passes thrown by SC State Quarterback Corey Fields, leading the Bulldogs to victory.

Not only was this a triumphant moment, but it was also a historic moment for the university, as it marked the first time SC States had played in a Celebration Bowl. SC State also received a $25,000 check from The Walt Disney Company for college scholarships.

It was a great win for us, but I still have to thank the entire Celebration Bowl staff, SC States head football coach Oliver Buddy Pough said at the post-game press conference. It’s been a good week for us, and we’ve had a great time here, and to top it off with today’s win was the icing on the cake. All our matches were close matches in our league, so for us to win this was very special.