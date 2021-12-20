



With Blaise Andries announcing on Sunday that he will speak out for the NFL Draft after the upcoming bowling game, the forecast for Minnesota Golden Gophers’ offensive line next season is starting to look clearer. While there will be many familiar faces in the skill positions, brace yourself for a change in the offensive line with four starters walking out the door. Grab left 2021 Starter: Sam Schlueter

Projected 2022 Starter: Aireontae Ersery Schlueter has started 45 games with the Gophers in the past five seasons, including 32 consecutive starts at left tackle to date. Ersery is the favorite to take over Schlueter. The 66,325-lb. Redshirt freshman made his first career start as a true freshman against Nebraska in 2020, when the teams sidelined COVID outbreak John Michael Schmitz and Axel Ruschmeyer. Left guard 2021 Starter: Conner Olson

Projected 2022 Starter: Axel Ruschmeyer Olson has been a key part of the Gophers offensive line for the past five years. Since redshirting in 2016, Olson has started a school and Big Ten is recording 57 games for Minnesota. Ruschmeyer has big shoes to fill on the left hat, but at least he has starting experience at the position. He started six games for the Gophers in 2020 after Daniel Faalele retired and Curtis Dunlap Jr. suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason camp, opening up a starting spot. Centre 2021 Starter: John Michael Schmitz

Projected 2022 Starter: John Michael Schmitz The only returning Gophers starter up front is Schmitz. As the most experienced offensive lineman on the roster, Hell is the anchor of the Minnesota Movers. Right Guard 2021 Starter: Blaise Andries

Projected 2022 Starter: Nathan Boe Andries declared himself for the NFL Draft on Sunday and will make his 47th (and final) start for the Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. That means Nathan Boe and Karter Shaw will likely battle it out to replace him on the right guard this offseason. Next year, Boes will be fifth on the program and in the past three seasons he has often seen action as a reserve, often in midfield or as a defender. Shaw is a Utah transfer who started 19 games on the right guard for the Aggies before moving to Minnesota. He has two seasons to go. Grab right 2021 Starter: Daniel Faalele

Projected 2022 Starter: JJ Guedet Faalele is leaving big shoes to fill literally after starting 31 games for the Gophers over the past four seasons. JJ Guedet, who is a sophomore in the red shirt this fall, is the favorite to take over in right-wing tackle, although he’s only seen limited game action so far. The Gophers who started on the offensive line with five went into the 2021 season with a combined 140 career starts under their belts. If Ersery, Ruschmeyer, Schmitz, Boe, and Guedet are the starters next season, Minnesotas offensive line will have a combined 33 career starts to their name. That’s quite a drop off. There isn’t much depth behind the starting five either. The coaching staff are exploring their options for offensive tackle in the transfer portal, but at present only seven of the 14 offensive linemen on the roster for next season have seen any game action. Minnesota’s offensive line coach Brian Callahan has his work cut out for him, and historically his offensive lines have experienced growing pains early in the season. It doesn’t matter who the starting five are, this position group will probably need time to grow as a unit next season.

