Sports
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies making assault allegations in video questioned by supporters
BEIJING Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared on Sunday to retract her claim that a former top Chinese official sexually assaulted her in a video that was greeted with skepticism by supporters who claim she is acting under government pressure.
Peng’s well-being became a concern among the global tennis community and human rights groups when she appeared last month to allege that a former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from the public for nearly three weeks.
In the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a media outlet in Singapore, Peng said she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her. NBC News cannot verify statements in the impromptu interview and it’s unclear how freely she felt she could speak.
Peng’s comments on Sunday marked the first time she had publicly discussed the matter on camera. She was speaking on the sidelines of a cross-country event in Shanghai.
She said her post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which was quickly taken down, was a “private matter.”
Peng, 35, said in the video that “people have a lot of misunderstandings” about her Weibo post. She didn’t work out.
She also said she had been living at home in Beijing unsupervised. In the video, she was not asked about Zhang and did not name him.
Reuters has been unable to reach Peng since her Weibo post.
The Women’s Tennis Association, or WTA, which said early this month it would immediately suspend tournaments in China amid concerns over Peng’s treatment and the safety of other players, continued to call for an investigation.
“It was good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting again and we certainly hope she is doing well,” the Florida-based WTA said in a statement.
“As we have consistently stated, these appearances do not dispel or dispel the WTA’s major concerns about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion,” the WTA said. “We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the matter that gave rise to our primary concern.”
China did not immediately respond to Peng’s first post. It said after the WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China it “opposes the politicization of sports”.
Zhang has not commented on the matter.
Discussion about the scandal, which emerged as Beijing prepared to host the Winter Olympics in February, has been heavily censored in China.
On Sunday, Peng appeared on a fifth-floor lookout balcony with athletes in various sports, including former NBA star Yao Ming, and watched for about 20 minutes, the Singapore newspaper reported.
Peng, a three-time Olympian, wore a black jacket with a Chinese flag and a red T-shirt with the characters for China.
Previously, Peng was seen in photos from a tennis tournament in Beijing and in a video at a restaurant dinner posted on Twitter by a state media editor.
A Chinese researcher at Human Rights Watch, Yaqiu Wang, tweeted sarcastic on the interview: “Wow, so natural, very real, everyone believes it now. Congratulations, the CCP!” The CCP is the ruling Communist Party of China.
Peng said in the video posted Sunday that she personally wrote a letter to WTA head Steve Simon last month denying the assault charge and that an English translation of it by Chinese state media was accurate.
Simon said at the time that he “had a hard time believing” that Peng had actually written the email or that he believed what had been attributed to her.
