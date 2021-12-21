Minnesota Wild News: Wild Reveals New Impromptu Forward Lines With Absences





The Minnesota Wild is going to play a real hockey game tonight! It’s unbelievable! And to make things even more interesting, head coach Dean Evason and his team of coaches got together to try out new forward lines against the Dallas Stars. There’s some familiarity here, but overall it’s a new look for the 12 dudes. Projected Forward Lines: Kaprizov – Hartman – Zuccarello

Foligno – Eriksson Ek – Fiala

Duhaime – Gaudreau – Bjugstad

Pitlick – Sturm – Rask The top line stays the same and that’s the easiest decision you can ever make, especially the way Hartman plays with those two attacking wingers. For the second line, Jordan Greenway is out with a minor injury, allowing Kevin Fiala to take his place alongside the dominant two-way duo of Eriksson Ek and Foligno. It will be incredibly interesting if Fiala is able to have a little more room to unleash his shots, or if too much effort is put into getting the puck under control so that the attack can lose a little bit. For the third foul, this line can either work its way into the pot in a goal or two, or be blown completely out of the water in terms of controlling play. All three skaters are of course very good, but generally complementary and squeal at the loose pucks shaking their typical linemates free from the opposing defenders. It will be very interesting to see how they can gel together. And finally, Rem Pitlick can make his return to the line-up, having learned some things from the coaching staff, joining Nico Sturm and Victor Rask to round out the group at the front. Pitlick was incredible at getting his shot to the net during his time with Gaudreau and Fiala not too long ago, but I don’t see him getting the same opportunities with his new linemates. He’ll be the one to shoot from a distance, so maybe it’ll all work out if Sturm just punches his way behind the goal line, grabs some attention, and tosses it to Pitlick to fire. All in all, it’ll be a thoughtful but most likely temporary look at what some combinations might look like, especially against a slower opponent like the Stars.

