Teddy Bridgewater Released From Hospital, ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Play Against Raiders





ENGLEWOOD, Col. After suffering a head injury against the Bengals and spending the night at a local hospital, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has returned home, according to Head Coach Vic Fangio. “I just spoke to him a few minutes ago,” Fangio said Monday morning. “He’s been released. He’s home and resting comfortably. He sounded a lot better this morning than last night. Last night he just sounded really tired. This morning [when] I just spoke to him, he sounded much better.” In the third quarter of the Broncos’ 15-10 defeat to the Bengals, Bridgewater was hit as he scrambled and lay motionless on the grass for several minutes. He was pinned to a backboard and wheeled off the field before being taken to a local hospital. The Broncos announced Sunday afternoon that Bridgewater had movement in all of his limbs. While the Broncos medical and training staff attended Bridgewater, both teams knelt on the field in support of the veteran quarterback. Fangio paced the field near Bridgewater and said Monday he was “relieved to be doing well”. “I said quickly [with] my Catholic background a quick Hail Mary and Our Father to him at that time,” Fangio said Monday. According to Fangio, it is “highly unlikely” that Bridgewater will return to the field for the Broncos’ Week 16 game in Las Vegas. Bridgewater is currently on the team’s concussion protocol. Drew Lock would start if Bridgewater can’t play. The team will not consider starting Brett Rypien against the Raiders, Fangio said. Fangio said he wasn’t sure if Bridgewater’s previous concussion this season, which he sustained in Week 4 against the Ravens, will affect his standings. “I’m not sure how they handle that,” Fangio said. “I’ve been told in the past that it doesn’t matter that he had one a few weeks ago when I was talking about other players. Sometimes they say it’s in a vacuum.” Fangio said the Broncos are not currently considering placing Bridgewater on an injured reserve, which would end his season. Denver should soon be removing Mike Boone and outside linebacker Malik Reed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but Fangio said fullback/tight end Andrew Beck has an elbow injury that could leave him missing time.

