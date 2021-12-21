Ashes 2021, Australia vs England, cricket scores, second Test, news, Joe Root, Jack Leach, squad, tactics, boxing day

When Ollie Robinson threw the ball on Sunday, taking off his hat but keeping his sunglasses on, excitement ran through Adelaide Oval.

Robb is ready! came the enthusiastic call from the media center’s English contingent as the attention of everyone, tourists and Australians alike, shifted back to the field.

It’s not every day you see a fast six foot bowler sending down some cute tweakers through the trade.

But as quickly as they came, the amusement and Colin Funky Miller comparisons dried up and gave way to deep confusion.

The laughter was now with England, not with it.

How did a team obsessed with forward thinking get here?

CODE. Your ultimate sports subscription. Check out this week’s must-reads on CODE and start your 1-month FREE trial.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Starc adds injury to insult to Root | 01:46

Watch every moment of The Ashes live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free.

England had planned the 2021-22 Ashes from the time it ran out of the SCG in January 2018, with Australia posing for those hands and reading 4-0.

Then assistant coach Paul Farbrace said after the series: If England are serious about returning and winning in four years, the planning should start in the next few days.

They need to bounce off these wickets and we need high quality spin to help us win on these surfaces. The honesty and planning for the next time should start as soon as possible.

Back on Australian soil, England are 2-0 down after two tests and are still chasing its first Australian win in over a decade.

MORE CRICKET NEWS

2-0! Australia FINALLY beats England after an extraordinary blunder from Ashes

AUSSI REVIEWS: Starc fantastic, Captain Smith stars, but there is still a big concern

ENGLAND REVIEWS: Openers Face Axe; stars bizarre mishmash while Root leads the way again

CRUEL GAME: Buttler caps Jekyll and Hyde Test with rare dismissal that denies Poms’ brave draw

IN A SPIN: Cricket world loves stand-in skippers daring call to try to break the English wall

SQUAD: Named Hazlewood, opener survives ax as Aussie’s squad unveil for remaining Ashes testing

Joe Root is England’s second highest wicket taker, while number 3 batter Dawid Malan has the same number of scalps as Stuart Broad; two.

England finally lost the second Test at Adelaide Oval on Monday in a slow bleed, with Australia looking like winners since the first day’s tea break.

Over the course of the Test, England used a fast bowler as a spinner, while the real specialists, Jack Leach and Dom Bess, sat on the sidelines as they were left out.

Nathan Lyon then turned the ball at a right angle, as England sent out a team of nearly 50 percent left-handed batters to take on the spinner’s right arm.

Lyon closed the game with numbers of 3-58 and 2-55.

James Anderson and Broad, who were held back from aiming specifically at winning the Day-Night Test, combined for five wickets at an indifferent 33.2 runs apiece.

England may have drawn up a master plan, but it certainly wasn’t.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Ollie Robinson bowls off spin on Sunday. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Fast bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted after playing Sunday that the team had misjudged both the amount of swing and spin that would be offered in Adelaide.

The wicket is clearly turning, Lewis told reporters. And we had a feeling that the ball would move a little more under the lights than it has.

In retrospect you could say that we should have chosen a different side. But at that point we felt like we had picked a team that would win the game.

Four years of planning and England somehow didn’t pick their best pace on a Gabba greenseamer, or a spinner on a spinning Adelaide wicket.

Day-night tests usually promise extra swing for the quicks, but England were taken aback by that proposal and failed to play the percentages.

The Adelaide Oval wicket also gets a lot of spin on days four and five. It always has – drop-in wicket, or no drop-in wicket.

Meanwhile, the amount of sideways movement for the quicks on the Gabba during the day is arguably comparable to that under lights with a pink ball all over.

England was guilty of overthinking and consumed with sports science and analysis.

The team played for the future, rather than what lay ahead of them.

England’s 2005 Ashes winning captain, Michael Vaughan, said: foxsports.com.au this week the team was tricked with too many cooks in the kitchen surrounding tactics.

Sometimes you can have too much brain. Too many people look at data. There’s nothing like playing in the present, he said.

Last week it was a green top, you needed at least one or two of your best bowlers and that’s Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

He added: If they are 2-0 down, they are gone.

They couldn’t be wrong this week. They couldn’t get their tactics or selection wrong, they couldn’t race like they did in Brisbane.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> England CRUMBLE, loss 8 to 86! | 01:45

Some factors were beyond England’s control, such as fast bowling danger man Jofra Archer barred from the series, and Ben Stokes who retired in the months before the Ashes.

On Sunday, Captain and part-time spinner Root missed the first session after being sent for scans after taking a nasty blow to his stomach during warm-up.

But that wouldn’t have been a problem if England had kept faith in Leach after he got out of the attack on the Gabba.

Australia would have loved to see another crack at Leach but would have been just as happy to see him in the sheds given the amount of bounce and turn Lyon was winning in Adelaide.

Leachs abolition also proved that England would easily panic in this series – even scared – and would be willing to tear up four years of preparation at the first sign of struggle.

The meticulous but flawed planning was replaced by hurried improv, led by coach and sole selector, Chris Silverwood.

To say it didn’t work is a gross understatement.

A former England player said: foxsports.com.au this week that Silverwood is a good guy, but in the wrong role.

He should be the manager who organizes everything but nowhere near cricket-thinking decisions, the player said.

At the Gabba, Root chose to hit a green top first in swinging conditions with his two best exponents of swing Broad and Anderson omitted.

England were promptly thrown for 147 and Australia won comfortably by nine wickets.

Leach was hit for 1-102 from just 13 overs, and England’s tune surrounding spinners suddenly changed.

England considered it a necessity to have a spinner in the Gabba, but suddenly decided it didn’t need a spinner in a venue with both bounce and turn, and counted on Root to bowl more overs instead.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Jack Leach was omitted from the Adelaide Test. Source: Getty Images

Chris Silverwood and Joe Root should not have chosen five English sailors just because they play a day-night Test in Adelaide, former England captain Nasser Hussain wrote in a column for the Daily mail.

But they had sidelined in Adelaide, they should have played on a green top in Brisbane last week and they clearly don’t appreciate their spinner in Jack Leach, not if they leave him here.

As I said before this test, England seem to be planning their tactics months in advance.

Meanwhile, Kerry OKeeffe on Fox Cricket said it was like England stitched up Leach.

They picked him up in Brisbane, it’s like asking him to put on a tuxedo for something on Bondi Beach, he joked about Fox Cricket.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Chris Silverwood is England’s coach and sole selector. Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, Root refused to blame team tactics and selections when asked after the second Test if the team was wrong, instead blaming his bowlers.

I don’t think we bowled the right length. If we were brutally honest, we had to bowl fuller, and as soon as we did that in those second innings, we created so many chances, we weren’t going anywhere and made it really hard work, Root said.

That’s one of the frustrating things because it’s something that we did four years ago and we did it wrong and we didn’t learn from it.

On the way home how quickly Englands series unraveled – and how ridiculous the decision making was the sight of Robinson bowling off spin on Sunday.

And if you laughed, it’s because it was funny.

Funny because it was a shock to the senses to see a tall, fast fugitive send down with his sunglasses on.

Funny because the overs turned out surprisingly well, as it turns out, Robinson has thrown some spin in county cricket before.

But if you’re English, and you’ve been thinking about how this tour could go for four years, daring to dream, drinking from the teams Kool-Aid, then the sight of Robinson tweaking might have made you feel foolish to believe .

In that situation you can only laugh.