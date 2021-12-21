Connect with us

Sports

Chinese tennis star denies writing about sexual assault

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexual attacked.

In November, a post appeared on her social media account that a former top Chinese Communist Party official had forced her to have sex.

Recently, the Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao published a video of Peng. According to the publication, the video was shot in Shanghai on Sunday. In the video, Peng said she stayed at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she pleases.

Peng told the newspaper, “First of all, I want to… to emphasize something that is very important. I never said I wrote that someone sexually abused me. I have to emphasize this point very clearly.”

The reporter did not ask how or why the long and detailed message appeared on November 2. The reporter also did not ask if anyone else has used Peng’s account without her permission.

The newspaper said it spoke to Peng at an event ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Games start on February 4. The video shows her before a ski race in Shanghai.

Peng stopped public vision after she accused 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli of sexual misconduct. He is a former Deputy Prime Minister and a member of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

The social media post containing the accusation was quickly removed from Weibo, a Chinese social media service. But images of the accusation quickly spread across the Chinese internet.

Supporters are concerned about Peng’s safety. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced that it will cancel all events in China.

After the release, the three-time Olympic and former Wimbledon champion appeared at a tennis event in Beijing. She was seen waving and writing her name on children’s tennis balls.

The foreign branch of Chinese state television also released a statement in English, which it said was from Peng. That statement denied Peng’s accusation against Zhang.

However, WTA head Steve Simon wondered if the statement came by email from Peng. Others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety. In the Lianhe Zaobao, Peng said she wrote the statement in Chinese and later converted it into English. She said there was no major difference in meaning between the two versions.

Zhang was a top official who worked with President and party leader Xi Jinping. He has not appeared publicly and has not responded to Peng’s accusation.

Simon said the WTA’s board of directors, players and funders support the move to end women’s tennis competitions in China. It was a sports organization’s strongest public stance against China — and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Simon has repeatedly called on China to investigate the allegations of 35-year-old Peng. The WTA wants to speak directly with the former number one in doubles.

Images of Thomas Bach talking to Peng Shuai during a video call on Sunday, November 21, 2021

Images of Thomas Bach talking to Peng Shuai during a video call on Sunday, November 21, 2021

The International Olympic Committee has taken a different approach. The top officials say they believe Peng is doing well after a video call with her.

I’m Jill Robbins.

The Associated Press reported this story. Jill Robbins adapted it for English learning. Mario Ritter Jr. was the editor.

____________________________________________________________

Words in this story

anywhere v. attack someone with violence

to emphasize v. to pay special attention to (something)

vision n. used to say that something may or may not be seen

What do you think of the newspaper reports about Peng Shuai? We want to hear from you. Write to us in the comments section.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/chinese-tennis-star-denies-writing-about-sexual-attack/6362263.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: