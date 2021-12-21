Chinese tennis star denies writing about sexual assault

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexual attacked.

In November, a post appeared on her social media account that a former top Chinese Communist Party official had forced her to have sex.

Recently, the Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao published a video of Peng. According to the publication, the video was shot in Shanghai on Sunday. In the video, Peng said she stayed at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she pleases.

Peng told the newspaper, “First of all, I want to… to emphasize something that is very important. I never said I wrote that someone sexually abused me. I have to emphasize this point very clearly.”

The reporter did not ask how or why the long and detailed message appeared on November 2. The reporter also did not ask if anyone else has used Peng’s account without her permission.

The newspaper said it spoke to Peng at an event ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Games start on February 4. The video shows her before a ski race in Shanghai.

Peng stopped public vision after she accused 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli of sexual misconduct. He is a former Deputy Prime Minister and a member of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

The social media post containing the accusation was quickly removed from Weibo, a Chinese social media service. But images of the accusation quickly spread across the Chinese internet.

Supporters are concerned about Peng’s safety. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced that it will cancel all events in China.

After the release, the three-time Olympic and former Wimbledon champion appeared at a tennis event in Beijing. She was seen waving and writing her name on children’s tennis balls.

The foreign branch of Chinese state television also released a statement in English, which it said was from Peng. That statement denied Peng’s accusation against Zhang.

However, WTA head Steve Simon wondered if the statement came by email from Peng. Others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety. In the Lianhe Zaobao, Peng said she wrote the statement in Chinese and later converted it into English. She said there was no major difference in meaning between the two versions.

Zhang was a top official who worked with President and party leader Xi Jinping. He has not appeared publicly and has not responded to Peng’s accusation.

Simon said the WTA’s board of directors, players and funders support the move to end women’s tennis competitions in China. It was a sports organization’s strongest public stance against China — and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Simon has repeatedly called on China to investigate the allegations of 35-year-old Peng. The WTA wants to speak directly with the former number one in doubles.





The International Olympic Committee has taken a different approach. The top officials say they believe Peng is doing well after a video call with her.

I’m Jill Robbins.

The Associated Press reported this story. Jill Robbins adapted it for English learning. Mario Ritter Jr. was the editor.

