Updates to COVID-19 Sports Postponement: NHL, College Games Affected

No, this is not March 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic still poses a threat and will continue to do so, but medical and infectious disease experts have learned a lot about the virus and its spread. Tools such as safe vaccines and masking options provide individual protection.

That means sports leagues won’t close like they did 20 months ago. But with each passing day, it seems that another sport or competition is once again being hit by this pandemic, with delays and infections. For instance, 51 NFL players got on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 and disruptions in the sports world:

More NHL teams shut down

Due to the number of cases on the Columbus Blue Jackets, she and the Montreal Canadiens have been shut down during the competition’s holiday, which lasts from December 24. 26.

The Canadiens’ games had already been postponed because all cross-border games until half-time have been pushed back by the competition.

Later Monday, the NHL announced the postponement of two Tuesday games: New Jersey Devils-Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes-Seattle Kraken. The league said there were COVID issues with the Devils and Kraken.

Columbus, which was scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabers Monday and Thursday, is the ninth NHL team to take a break due to COVID-19. Additionally, a few more teams have experienced game delay without undergoing a shutdown.

Louisville-Kentucky Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Louisville Mens Basketball Game Wednesday in Kentucky is postponed,and the Cardinals have suspended basketball activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program, the school announced Monday.

Louisville is coming off an 82-72 loss in Western Kentucky in which it played without starting center Malik Williams, who was absent from the team. Although Louisville did not name Williams, a spokesperson said a player was not with the team due to COVID-19 protocols.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada canceled

USA Hockey announced Monday that an exhibition between the US women’s hockey team and Canada has been canceled due to “concerns about COVID-19”.

The series, which Canada currently leads 4-2, would be picked up again in Canada after the New Year.

Rafael Nadal tests positive

Rafael Nadal said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Spain from a practice tournament in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

The timing of the positive test complicates Nadal’s plans for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. Nadal, 35, has played very little competitive tennis since last year’s French Open due to various injuries and tried to make a comeback in time. for the first Grand Slam event of the season.

NBA allows replacement players for COVID-19

According to multiple reportsBetween now and January 19, NBA teams will be able to sign one replacement player for every player who tests positive for the virus. Organizations are required to contract at least one replacement player in the case of two positive players.

Lineups across the league were decimated over the weekend by roster restrictions.

After a weekend in which NBA stars test positive for the virus, Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins guards who… received the COVID-19 vaccine after expressing much hesitation went through the health and safety protocols.

NFL teams face a major task in containing the virus

As USA TODAY Sports columnist Jarrett Bell writes: “the NFL must brace for COVID-19 to wreak havoc” about the implications of the playoffs before, during, and during the build-up to Super Bowl 56 on February 13 in Los Angeles.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not know protocol and will miss Monday night’s game against the Raiders. Nick Mullens gets the start.

But Bears’ defensive coordinator Sean Desai was acquitted and he will be available against the Vikings on Monday.

Two games will be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET: Washington vs. Philadelphia and Seattle vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Washington said six coaches and a coaching intern would not be available before the game against the Eagles.

Contributions: Dan Wolken, Brett Dawson