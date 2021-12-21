Ashes: Sportsmail experts answer the big questions with tourists two in Australia

England are two behind after two Tests and need a miracle to avoid another crushing Ashes loss.

Where do they go from here?

sports post‘s experts – former England captain Nasser Hussain, former England player and coach David Lloyd and Cricket Correspondent Paul Newman – are trying to provide the answers.

Has anything changed since England lost to Australia in 2017?

Nasser Hussein: Not much. This test had a very similar scorecard to Adelaide 2017. The decision making off the field was more indifferent this time. There was the toss in Brisbane and not Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad. Then go to Adelaide and select five medium fast right arms with no variation and no spinner. And the hitting is so vulnerable. It’s in a bad place.

I don’t know from four years ago, but I can’t think of a lower point for English cricket test batting. That is the problem.

David Lloyd: No, it’s just a pattern of making the same mistakes. There is no firepower, we use medium pacers as bowlers, and we try to block our way through Australia as a batting unit. It’s exactly the same as four years ago and the tour before that, with the same result. Australia’s all-round game is staring England in the face. The batters have technique and hit well while the attack has firepower and a great spinner. We can’t match that.

Paul Nieuwman: Unfortunately not. Neither did the four years before that. Chris Silverwood made all the right noises about this Ash when he took over as coach and he was right to try and peak for this as it’s still the series that matters the most. More than any World Cup. But everything that could go wrong did, and much of it was caused by himself.

Joe Root says England makes the same mistakes. Isn’t that very frustrating?

Lloyd: I’m not worried about bowling. I thought it was extraordinary that Root said the bowlers hadn’t bowled the right length. He has to arrange that. Australia got 473 in the first innings. That was about right. It’s what you would expect. Not bowling a little fuller is a minor problem if England can’t score points. They should hit 400-450 first.

New guy: I found Root’s comments after the test interesting because for the first time he seemed to be criticizing his older players, especially the bowlers. Does that mean they’re not quite behind him, as they always seemed to be up to now? I’m afraid the time is fast approaching when someone else has to make these decisions and make sure the same mistakes aren’t made.

Hussein: England have lost 11 of their last 12 Tests in Australia, the others tied, so it’s not all on this side. This is about England in Australia since 2010-11. You have to have everything in order in Australia to even give yourself a sniff and the most frustrating thing is that, with all the long-term planning, they came at the first test with another new strike and slip cordon.

If they give themselves the best chance and still lose then that’s fair enough because it’s a tough place, but the decision making off the pitch doesn’t give them that.

How can England get back in this series?

New guy: I don’t think they can. We’ve seen this story three times in the last four Ashes and we know how it ends. I said before the series that I thought England could win one test, but I’m starting to worry they can’t. Australia is not a great side but they are a better side and England are not even a great side now in their own circumstances. Those heady days of three wins by one inning in 2010-11 seem like a long time ago.

Hussein: runs. It’s that simple. You can’t win in Brisbane with 147 in your first innings or in Adelaide with 236. This was a pretty flat pitch and you saw how much Australian toil it took to get the last six wickets yesterday. Jos Buttler’s character was phenomenal, but the difference in test average between Joe Root and the rest tells you everything you need to know about England batting.

Lloyd: They really have to believe they can do it. They need to win three Tests, which is almost impossible, but Melbourne, even though it’s a drop-in pitch now, was a good place for England. If they could get one back now, we’d see what Australia has. Will they panic a little? To do that, every aspect of England’s game – batting, bowling, fielding, energy, intensity and attitude – must be increased tenfold.

Are there any changes for Melbourne?

Lloyd: Loads! I’ll give you a 12 that should include Saqib Mahmood straight from the Big Bash. Ollie Pope survives because he’s a better player than we’ve seen and I’d play Jack Leach because it’s supposed to be a feather bed and they need the spinner. Crawley, Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Pope, Buttler, Wood, Robinson, Leach, Anderson, Mahmood.

Hussein: Last time it was very flat there, but they say it’s a bit faster now. Wood has to come in, probably for Chris Woakes, and one of Broad and Anderson misses Leach. Same batting formation, with Pope getting another shot, partly because the others didn’t hit. Burns, Hameed, Malan, Root, Stokes, Pope, Buttler, Robinson, Wood, Leach, Anderson (or Broad).

New guy: It’s time for Rory Burns and, I’m afraid, Ollie Pope, who isn’t training to be the great player we thought he would be. We can’t just keep changing the attack if the hit is the problem. Jos Buttler remains behind his last day opposition, but I still wouldn’t pick Jack Leach because he’s not an international spinner outside of Asia. Neither does Dom Bess. England should have had Matt Parkinson there, on potentially as much as anything.

I like that Bumble thinks about Mahmood, but unfortunately he’s not on the squad yet. Crawley, Hameed, Malan, Root, Stokes, Bairstow, Buttler, Robinson, Wood, Broad, Anderson.

You have a blank sheet of paper. How do you bring English test cricket back to life?

Hussein: This is the crucial point. We always look to the captain and management, but the problems are deeply rooted. My main point is pitches. Talk to a top-class cricketer and they’ll say batting has become so tricky in England. Then you get all those weird and wonderful techniques where they try to reinvent the wheel. And county cricket should be more about quality, not quantity.

New guy: Tear it up and start over, as Orange Juice once sang. It was understandable that Andrew Strauss wanted to prioritize white ball cricket after the 2015 World Cup, but we have gone too far in that direction and neglected our bread and butter, test cricket. And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, we didn’t need another format in the Hundred. Put that away and prioritize premier mid-summer cricket.

Lloyd: I’m not too worried about bowling in England. On top of what is in this squad, Jofra Archer will come back and Mahmood will become an international bowler. We could use a wrist spinner, but Matt Parkinson and Mason Crane seem to be doing well.

I look at hitting techniques and way too many of those are playing around the front pad. Australia has a good attitude and the bat comes straight down. We need better pitches domestically, because every province is screaming for it. And we have to play first-class games in the summer, not in the winter and then in the fall.

Will Root and Silverwood be threatened if this continues in Melbourne?

Lloyd: Yes, most certainly. I’ll tell you why, because I’ve been there. I know what goes on behind the scenes and questions will be asked. It happens. There will probably be a report. It is a results-oriented company. They need to get something out of Melbourne.

Hussein: History tells you there’s so much emphasis on the Ashes because it’s such a big series and, yes, a lot of the decision-making was bad. They will have to turn that around and blow captain and coach off their feet for the past three games. I didn’t agree with Silverwood taking on all the selection when it happened and it does leave him responsible now.

I’d like to know why England played a spinner on a greenseamer in Brisbane and then a five-man attack on a dry flat in Adelaide.

New guy: They must be. I said before the series that this should be Root’s last boss, and it certainly will if his third Ashes in charge ends without him lifting the urn. Just focus on your shot, Joe. And we need you as a bowler too!

Unfortunately, Silverwood also has to be scrutinized because the buck stops with him. And far too many mistakes have been made.