Preview: Wild take on Stars mid-schedule, lineup changes





In what is quickly becoming a rare situation, the Minnesota Wilds regularly scheduled an opponent for Monday’s game, the Dallas Stars, are healthy and ready to play. As COVID sweeps through the league, three of the Wilds’ last six match-ups of 2021 have been postponed, including last week’s home games against Carolina and Florida, as well as an upcoming home game against Detroit scheduled for Thursday. That leaves only tonight’s road game against Dallas and (possibly) next Monday’s trip to Winnipeg, as the Wilds only compete in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. The NHL has suspended matchups between Canadian and American teams until at least Christmas, so it’s possible tonight’s matchup against Dallas is all the Wilds have between now and their outside date at Target Field against the NHL St. Louis Blues. The last time the two teams met, the Wild welcomed former defender Ryan Suter for the first time since his buyout with a gift that just kept on giving – goals. Seven of them, in fact, while Minnesota beat Dallas 7-2. Thereafter, both teams managed to reach the pinnacle of success with long streaks of wins, then follow them up with extended losing streaks – the Wilds are currently at three, while Dallas lost five in a row before taking Chicago 4 in a row. 3 in their last outing. The Dallas Loose streak came amid a series of injuries and illness (not COVID) that decimated the lineup, costing them at times Roope Hintz, Alexander Radulov, Miro Heiskanen and Joel Kiviranta. And just as the roster against the Blackhawks was returning to normal, Tanner Kero was stretchered off the ice after receiving a brutal hit from Chicago’s Brett Connolly—a hit that would see him get a four-game ban. Meanwhile, injuries will require another lineup shuffle for Minnesota as Jordan Greenway didn’t make the trip to Dallas with a lower body injury. Mason Shaw was called up from the Iowa Wild, but Michael Russo says he won’t get the chance. Instead, the forward lines look like this: Kaprizov – Hartman – Zuccarello

Fiala – Eriksson Ek – Foligno

Sturm – Rask – Pitlick

Duhaime – Gaudreau – Bjugstad Defensively, captain Jared Spurgeon remains sidelined with his lower body injury, sending the lines of Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba, Jon Merril-Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn-Dmitry Kulikov rolling again. Cam Talbot gets the start for the Wild and takes on Jake Oettinger for the stars. Puck falls at 7:30 p.m. Burning questions Can the Wild build on an edge? The Wild had the lead at times against both Vegas and Buffalo, but instead of going on the offensive, they let both teams equalize and eventually take off with the winner. Will turnover be a problem again? Premature turnovers and poor possession numbers cost the Wild against the Sabres, and the Wilds Corsi for and projected goal percentages have fallen recently – their xGF% has not surpassed 44% since their win against the Maple Leafs on December 4. Can the new lines find a way to gain puck possession and offend Oettinger? Will the ice time lead to a slow start? With the off-again, on-again schedule, Minnesota has to come flying out, especially against a team that can get hot when healthy, like the stars can. Dallas played back-to-back last weekend and will be playing their third game in four days, so they may have the opposite problem, but the Wild would be doing themselves a favor by coming out quickly and applying pressure early. Can they do it?

