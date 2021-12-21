Giants put QB Daniel Jones (neck) on injured reserve to end his 2021 season





Daniel Jones’ 2021 season has ended to the surprise of few. The Giants placed the quarterback on the injured reserve, the team announced on Monday. Receiver Sterling Shepard was also placed on injured reserve due to a torn Achilles sustained on Sunday. Jones’ season was cut short in New York’s Week 12 win over Philadelphia when he sustained a neck injury initially described as a strain. He has since been unable to play as he has not been cleared for contact, and with just three games left in a further lost season, there is little reason to try and rush him back. The Giants gave some insight into the matter in a statement Monday. “Over the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of the Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital,” said Giants SVP and chief athletic coach Ronnie Barnes. in the statement. “Our medical team has continued to consult Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel’s condition and symptoms, and at this time Daniel has not been authorized to contact us. We felt the wise decision was to Daniel in the injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery.” Jones’ season ends without the clarity Giants fans hoped to get from the quarterback in his third campaign. He finished with his best completion percentage in a single season of his career (64.3), throwing for 2,428 yards and a 10-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but was unable to put together a season that would remove any doubts about his viability. as the Giants’ franchise quarterback in the future. Instead, his year of work came amid another frustrating campaign for New York (4-10) trying to reverse his fortune under head coach Joe Judge. The season included firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after the Giants struggled significantly to do much of anything positive offensively. Jones didn’t find much of a rhythm amid these struggles, nor did he play a full season due to injury for the second year in a row. Jones is going into the off-season focusing on first restoring and recovering his neck before focusing on improving his performance. Judge is not expected to be fired as the Giants are likely to be patient with the coach after quickly transitioning from Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur. But time will be of the essence for Jones with the expectation that the Giants are once again gearing up for another season with him as quarterback. Whether they pick up his option for the fifth year remains to be seen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/daniel-jones-giants-place-qb-on-injured-reserve-ending-his-2021-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos