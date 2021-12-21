The Ashes: England was outplayed and selection in Adelaide didn’t feel like cricket, says Mike Atherton | Cricket News

“The thinking behind the team selection here in Adelaide was really disturbing and confusing”; speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key look at some of the reasons behind another Ashes defeat to England in Australia







England are 2-0 with their selection in both tests widely questioned

After a heavy defeat in Adelaide, England are 2-0 behind The Ashes and their hopes of regaining the urn are quickly fading.

Despite a valiant effort from Jos Buttler on the last day, the tourists fell to a 275-point defeat as Australia took the last wicket early in the evening session.

Questioning just about every aspect of the England team after the first two tests, speaking of the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key reflected on what went wrong for England and why…

Mike Atherton

I thought England was poor in this game. It was clear they had a very good final afternoon where they fought extremely hard, showed a lot of courage and after the early dismissal of Ollie Pope, all the batsmen really needed to be rewarded so they could certainly be proud of the way they fought this afternoon.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace says England don’t have enough batters to withstand Test cricket scrutiny Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace says England don’t have enough batters to withstand Test cricket scrutiny

But that was after four bad days, I thought England were outplayed here in all facets of the game. I thought they selected poorly, I thought their strategy with the ball was poor, clearly they weren’t getting enough runs on a good Adelaide pitch; they were really outplayed by Australia and Australia was without two of their main bowlers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

What happened this afternoon should not disguise that, although it was great to see that fighting spirit.

I would like to point out that Australia’s bowling attack is excellent, and England just aren’t hitting well enough and haven’t in a very long time.

That’s part staff, you assume it’s part confidence now because if you go through a period where you don’t make runs on the board, that confidence has to go away, but batting is an individual game and while Root is getting runs, nobody otherwise get tired of it – and that’s just a personnel issue.

Rory Burns and England’s top league have struggled with series runs so far

The thinking behind the team selection here in Adelaide was really worrying and confusing. When you looked at the selection of that team, for this surface, four types of bowlers with new balls, five sailors with the right arm, all within a narrow pace, disregarding your man with extreme pace – him rested, they said he was fully fit, resting for what? They are 2-0 behind – and the spinner.

It just didn’t make sense. I couldn’t see any situation where that squad made sense this match and I find that quite worrying as they clearly have to talk about the roster, prior to the match and there is no common sense in cricket coming on that pitch with that team.

Nasser Hussain

I think it went wrong again before a ball went down. For my life I can’t figure out how on a green top in Brisbane you win the toss and bat and play a balanced attack with a spinner – disregarding Broad and Anderson – and then you spin to a flat, dry hot in Adelaide, with no clouds during the test match, and you play five Seamers and omit your spinner.

Stuart Broad was one of five right-arm seamen in the England bowling attack on the Adelaide Oval

So again, just like the first test game, before a ball went down, they make bad decisions off the field. Then catches (drops) again, wickets again no balls, bowlers are a bit short again – even their stock ball was half a meter shorter than where it should be in Adelaide, a similar mistake to the one they made four years ago.

With all that, the bottom line is hitting. On a good pitch in Adelaide, they scored 230 in the first innings and 190 in the second, so batting – with the exception of Root – remains a serious concern for English cricket.

Rob Key

It’s way too dependent on Joe Root and has been even longer in the last two years because that’s what we talked about when we said they depended on Cook and then Root. So it’s been a long time since we could count on players coming in and getting points.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root says he was ‘very annoyed’ at his first innings dismissal of England’s second Ashes Test defeat to Australia Joe Root says he was ‘very annoyed’ at his first innings dismissal of England’s second Ashes Test defeat to Australia

The biggest concern of that, I think, is what do you do from here when you’re a coach in that setup? It’s the same with the spider, actually. They made a shocking decision to leave the spinner in this way and play it on a green seam, but the fact is they don’t judge their spinner at all.

The same goes for hitting: what do you do? Who are you bringing in? You actually have young players to come in. These guys like Rory Burns, people like that, they’re the ones who are meant to be the senior trusted players who are meant to be good test cricketers at the very least.

If you don’t get that from them, you look to your youngsters who should be there to learn and use it for a little bit of experience.