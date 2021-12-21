Sports
High School Football Rankings: No. 1 Mater Dei Goes Wire-to-Wire to Earn MaxPreps National Champion Awards
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) closes the year it started with the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings. The Monarchs are the MaxPreps National Champion for the second time in five years and will go wire-to-wire just like in 2017.
Mater Dei has finished in the top 10 every year since 2016 and has compiled a record of 71-3 during that period.
The Monarchs finished 12-0 in 2021, winning 11 games with at least two scores. They defeated the opposition 548-152 and were the only team in the country to have more than two wins against MaxPreps Top 25 opponents. They defeated No. 5 Servite (Anaheim) twice, No. 6 St. John Bosco (Bellflower), No. 10 Centennial (Corona) and No. 21 Duncanville, Texas.
They defeated Serra (San Mateo) 44-7 on December 11 in the CIF Open Division state championship to win their third state title since 2017.
Offensively they were led by sophomore quarterbackElijah Brown, who threw for 2,581 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing more than 74 percent of his passes. USC-bound running backRalek Brown rushed for 1,123 yards and 15 touchdowns and had his best games against top competition, rushing for 649 yards and five scores against MaxPreps Top 25 opponents. Four Star Wide Receiver CJ Williams led the way for a very talented receiving corps with a team leader of 51 receptions for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Defensive, four-star linebackerDavid Bailey led the way for a very talented unit. He finished the year with 54 tackles, 20.5 tackles for losses and 15.5 sacks. They had one of the best offensive lines in the country led by juniorBJ Tolo and sophomoreDeAndre Carter.
Despite the loss of five star cornerbackJackson tomorrow until a season-end injury, one game into the season, the Monarchs still had one of the best senior secondaries in the nationJosh Hunter andCameron Sydney to go with sophomoresZabien Brown.
Previous MaxPreps National Champions
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings
1.Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)
file: 12-0 | Last week: 1
Season Complete
2.West Lake (Austin, Texas)
file: 16-0 | Last week: 2
Last week: Beat Guyer (Denton) 40-21
Season Complete
3.Mountains Catholic (Oradell, NJ)
file: 12-0 | Last week: 4
Season Complete
4.St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
file: 8-1 | Last week: 5
Season Complete
5.Servite (Anaheim, California)
file: 10-3 | Last week: 6
Season Complete
6.St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)
file: 10-2 | Last week: 7
Season Complete
7.Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
file: 14-0 | Last week: 9
Season Complete
8.Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)
file: 15-0 | Last week: 10
Last week: Beat Pine Forest (Pensacola) 35-29
Season Complete
9.St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
file: 14-1 | Last week: 11
Last week: Beat Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa) 42-14
Season Complete
10.Centennial (Corona, California)
file: 11-1 | Last week: 12
Season Complete
11.Graham Kapowsin (Graham, Washington)
file: 15-0 | Last week: NEW
Last week: Beat Collins Hill (Suwanee, Georgia) 40-36
Season Complete
12.Collins Hill (Suwanee, Georgia)
file: 15-1 | Last week: 3
Last week: Lost to Graham-Kapowsin (Graham) 40-36
Season Complete
13.North Coast (Houston)
file: 15-1 | Last week: 20
Last week: Beat Duncanville 17-10
Season Complete
14.Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona)
file: 12-1 | Last week: 13
Season Complete
15.Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
file: 12-1 | Last week: 14
Season Complete
16.Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
file: 13-1 | Last week: 15
Season Complete
17.IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
file: 9-1 | Last week: 16
Season Complete
18.Bixby (Okla.)
file: 13-0 | Last week: 17
Season Complete
19.St John’s (Washington, D.C.)
file: 11-0 | Last week: 18
Season Complete
20.Central (Miami)
file: 12-2 | Last week: 19
Last week: Beat Merritt Island 49-14
Season Complete
21.Duncanville (Texas)
file: 13-2 | Last week: 8
Last week: Lost to North Shore (Houston) 17-10
Season Complete
22.Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
file: 15-0 | Last week: 21
Season Complete
23.Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)
file: 11-1 | Last week: 22
Season Complete
24.Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida)
file: 12-1 | Last week: 23
Last week: Beat Highland (Gilbert, Arizona) 35-24
Season Complete
25.St Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
file: 15-1 | Last week: 24
Season Complete
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/high-school/football/news/high-school-football-rankings-no-1-mater-dei-goes-wire-to-wire-to-earn-maxpreps-national-champion-honors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]